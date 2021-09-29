We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Roca Tile Cersaie 2021 Showroom / Masquespacio

© Gregory Abbate

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Showroom
Bolonia, Spain, Spain
  Interior Designers: Masquespacio
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Gregory Abbate
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Roca Tile
© Gregory Abbate
© Gregory Abbate

Text description provided by the architects. The space designed for Roca is born from an evocative reading of the classic architectural order, with a strategic distribution of the different elements that will shroud you in the room completely.  Spheres, cylinders, cones, cubes and prisms blend together in polychromatic columns around the central space. 

© Gregory Abbate
© Gregory Abbate
© Gregory Abbate
© Gregory Abbate

The mirrors and curtains reinforce the ethereal atmosphere designed for this space, with an unreal and fantastic touch that will make anyone who enters the room forget where they are.

© Gregory Abbate
© Gregory Abbate

To Masquespacio, ceramic material is an opportunity to create decorative elements. In the words of Ana Milena Hernández, founder and creative director of the design studio, “we often forget that ceramic is so versatile that it can go beyond its traditional use in floors and walls. The ceramic material has been used to create small sculptural and furniture pieces that are integrated into the space.”

Sections
Sections

The perspective of this project entailed a challenge both for the design studio and Roca Tile as a manufacturer, as it is far from the conventional functionality sought in this exhibition, trying to transform the booth into an artistic and aesthetic space.

© Gregory Abbate
© Gregory Abbate

Project gallery

Project location

Address:11391 Bolonia, Spain, Cádiz, Spain

Masquespacio
StoneFabric

