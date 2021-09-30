We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
SCRAB Gallery / JeongChoi Works

SCRAB Gallery / JeongChoi Works

© Bojune Kwon

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture
Busan, South Korea
  Architects: JeongChoi Works
  Area:  530
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Bojune Kwon
  Interior Design:Daegeon Jeong, Sylvia Soohee Choi
  Creative Direction:Urbanplay
  City:Busan
  Country:South Korea
© Bojune Kwon
Text description provided by the architects. The SCRAB is a gallery cafe located in Young Island, at the edge of Busan in South Korea, with a unique view of the industrial waterfront that changes from hour to hour. The aim of the interior design is to create a maze-like space to contain diverse programs including a cafe, an exhibition space, an art store, and a viewing lounge.

© Bojune Kwon
Plan
© Bojune Kwon
© Bojune Kwon
Differently characterized walls with diverse textures made of gypsum boards, polycarbonate sheets, shelves, and glass create a layered space, and each wall serves as an exhibition wall, a canvas, and display shelves for various artworks.

© Bojune Kwon
Exploded axonometric
© Bojune Kwon
Multiple openings on walls gradually reveal multiple framed viewpoints and reframe the relation of the visitor, space, and arts. This layered space encourages visitors to wander around the space to collect artist's ideas and oeuvres, and commune with other artists.

© Bojune Kwon
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Busan, South Korea

JeongChoi Works
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "SCRAB Gallery / JeongChoi Works" 30 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969270/scrab-gallery-jeongchoi-works> ISSN 0719-8884

