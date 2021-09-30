The Weaver Loft / Ravagh Atelier

+ 27

Houses, Restoration, Renovation • Kashan, Iran Architects: Ravagh Atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Deed Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Farzaneh Art Studio

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This was a project to transform a Qajar-era textile factory into an enticing residential house. Like many other historic building renovation projects, a key challenge was preserving the spirit and the original fabric of the building while injecting a contemporary feel to it.

We wanted to stay away from replacing the traditional elements and instead complement them with new design solutions. During the process, we designed and created handmade tiles to bring harmony with the overall feel of the building.

We used mirrors at the entrance to create depth and rebuilt arches to amplify the historic vibe of the structure. Further on, we designed the outdoor space to complement the interior: to match its vibe and serenity, a peaceful spot to enjoy the accompany of family and friends for hours on end.