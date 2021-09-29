Singapore's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Illustrates the Vision of Architecture in Nature

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Singapore Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai
The Singapore Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai illustrates the city's aspiration towards a sustainable future that merges architecture, nature, technology and culture. Under the title "Nature.Nurture.Future", the pavilion designed by WOHA Architects and landscape design practice Salad Dressing showcases a sample of Singapore's urban environment that epitomizes its City in Nature vision. The multi-layered green space creates a self-sufficient ecosystem highlighting ideas of sustainability and resilience through the marriage of technology and nature.

© Singapore Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai
This contribution to Expo Dubai speaks of Singapore's focus on nurturing a sustainable future, showcasing the possibilities of integrating nature within urban environments. Featuring more than 170 varieties of plants from diverse habitats in Singapore and set within different layers of greenery, from hanging gardens to vertical walls, the pavilion creates a tridimensional green space, taking visitors through tropical rainforests, mangrove areas and forest streams. Potable water produced through the on-site solar desalination process is used for drip irrigation, minimizing water consumption.

© Singapore Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai
To carry for the greenery, the pavilion uses three prototype climbing robots that traverse the green walls, inspect the plants' health, and collect e environmental data. Developed by Singapore-based start-up Oceania Robotics, the robots represent a possible solution for maintaining vertical and skyrise gardens, very common in Sin Singapore's contemporary architecture.

The pavilion will feature various multimedia experiences depicting environmental challenges and Singapore's approach to tackling them. The program of events features talks exploring the future of cities, digital exhibits, as well as film screenings and light shows. A curated selection of activities will be available online, allowing people unable to travel to the Expo to experience the project virtually. 

© Quentin Sim
Debuting on October 1st, Expo 2020 Dubai brings together an array of national contributions, educational institutions and businesses exploring the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", with a strong focus on sustainability.

© Quentin Sim
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Singapore's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Illustrates the Vision of Architecture in Nature" 29 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969262/singapores-pavilion-at-expo-2020-dubai-illustrates-the-vision-of-architecture-in-nature> ISSN 0719-8884

