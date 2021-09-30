We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Warehouse Renovation: 12 Projects Reusing Industrial Structures in Brazil

Warehouse Renovation: 12 Projects Reusing Industrial Structures in Brazil

Warehouse Renovation: 12 Projects Reusing Industrial Structures in Brazil

SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
Studio Pier 88 / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Photo: © Guilherme Pucci
Casa Fundamental Kindergarten / Gabriel Castro + Marcos Franchini + Pedro Haruf. Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
MALHA / Tadu Arquitetura. Photo: © Ilana Bessler

Architecture has been increasingly focusing on adaptive reuse, taking advantage of the opportunity to redesign existing spaces to provide new purposes while also reducing damage to the environment. In this context, recycling warehouses is quite usual and is becoming more popular every day because these spaces often have large open plans which allow many different layouts.

Flex buildings used to be designed for warehouses and factories, but today they are being used for a variety of purposes. As cities continue to grow, many warehouses that were once in the outskirts have become part of the urban fabric, their locations have become more valuable, and thus people started investing in these spaces for all sorts of different businesses. We have selected twelve projects in Brazil that have transformed these structures into offices, art galleries, restaurants, and schools. These designs highlight the choice of materials and lighting solutions, both artificial and natural, through roof tiles for example, which provide greater comfort for the users.

Offices

SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio

SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio. Photo: © Maira Acayaba
SouSmile Headquarters / SuperLimão Studio. Photo: © Maira Acayaba

Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori

Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz
Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori. Photo: © Carolina Lacaz
Axonometric Projection - Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori
Axonometric Projection - Guardaroba Office / SMF Archi Group + Sommacal Maia Arquitetos + MS. Fiacadori

Thyssenkrupp GSS / Arquitetura Nacional

Thyssenkrupp GSS / Arquitetura Nacional. Photo: © Marcelo Donadussi
Thyssenkrupp GSS / Arquitetura Nacional. Photo: © Marcelo Donadussi
Axonometric Projection - Thyssenkrupp GSS / Arquitetura Nacional
Axonometric Projection - Thyssenkrupp GSS / Arquitetura Nacional

Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa

Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa. Photo: © Pedro Napolitano Prata
Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa. Photo: © Pedro Napolitano Prata
Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa. Photo: © Pedro Napolitano Prata
Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa. Photo: © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Studio Pier 88 / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura

Studio Pier 88 / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Photo: © Guilherme Pucci
Studio Pier 88 / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Photo: © Guilherme Pucci
Studio Pier 88 / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Photo: © Guilherme Pucci
Studio Pier 88 / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Photo: © Guilherme Pucci

Galleries

Galpão VB / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Galpão VB / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Photo: © Pedro Vannucchi
Galpão VB / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Photo: © Pedro Vannucchi
Galpão VB / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Photo: © Pedro Vannucchi
Galpão VB / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Photo: © Pedro Vannucchi

Galpão Fortes Vilaça / Tacoa Arquitetos

Galpão Fortes Vilaça / Tacoa Arquitetos. Photo: © Leonardo Finotti
Galpão Fortes Vilaça / Tacoa Arquitetos. Photo: © Leonardo Finotti
Galpão Fortes Vilaça / Tacoa Arquitetos. Photo: © Leonardo Finotti
Galpão Fortes Vilaça / Tacoa Arquitetos. Photo: © Leonardo Finotti

Schools

Casa Fundamental Kindergarten / Gabriel Castro + Marcos Franchini + Pedro Haruf

Casa Fundamental Kindergarten / Gabriel Castro + Marcos Franchini + Pedro Haruf. Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
Casa Fundamental Kindergarten / Gabriel Castro + Marcos Franchini + Pedro Haruf. Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
Casa Fundamental Kindergarten / Gabriel Castro + Marcos Franchini + Pedro Haruf. Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
Casa Fundamental Kindergarten / Gabriel Castro + Marcos Franchini + Pedro Haruf. Photo Courtesy of Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Wish21 School / Garoa

Wish21 School / Garoa. Photo: © Paula Monroy
Wish21 School / Garoa. Photo: © Paula Monroy
Axonometric Projection - Wish21 School / Garoa
Axonometric Projection - Wish21 School / Garoa

Restaurants and stores

Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente
Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente
Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente
Futuro Refeitório Restaurant / Felipe Hess Arquitetos. Photo: © Fran Parente

Descoberta Café / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo

Descoberta Café / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo. Photo: © Felipe Petrovsky
Descoberta Café / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo. Photo: © Felipe Petrovsky
Descoberta Café / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo. Photo: © Felipe Petrovsky
Descoberta Café / Estúdio Vinicius Macêdo. Photo: © Felipe Petrovsky

MALHA / Tadu Arquitetura

MALHA / Tadu Arquitetura. Photo: © Ilana Bessler
MALHA / Tadu Arquitetura. Photo: © Ilana Bessler
MALHA / Tadu Arquitetura. Photo: © Ilana Bessler
MALHA / Tadu Arquitetura. Photo: © Ilana Bessler

