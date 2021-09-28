We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Switzerland
  Sing House Vitznau / Gole GmbH

Sing House Vitznau / Gole GmbH

Sing House Vitznau / Gole GmbH
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

© Damian Poffet

Houses
Vitznau, Switzerland
  Architects: Gole GmbH
  Area:  180
  Year:  2014
  Photographs:  Damian Poffet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Flexform, horgenglarus, Boffi, Muller, Nils Holger Moormann, Schueco
  Lead Architects: Igor Gole
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Text description provided by the architects. As a rule, an architecture firm asks itself the question: Who are we building for? At Gole, we prefer to ask: Why are we building?

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

The Lucerne community of Vitznau chose the slogan "heavenly beautiful" for itself. Here, on the slopes of Mount Rigi and on the shores of Lake Lucerne, the climate is so ideal that wine and palm trees grow side by side.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

And here, in the case of this residential house, in 2012 Igor Gole tried to create a little paradise in paradise. But the task was less heavenly because his client was perhaps the most difficult there is: himself.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

These are the big questions in life that you have to ask yourself when considering building your own house. Why build? Why not remodel or renovate or emigrate? And the answer ultimately lay in what we do every day: in architecture itself. Because we say: "Architecture is a question of courage."

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

The Monument of Courage is a diamond in the rough that is left raw to show all its beauty. The floor and walls are made of polished concrete, plastering is avoided: unnecessary. Radiators: unnecessary. Fitted kitchen: unnecessary. A free-standing chrome steel workbench and two separate wooden cabinets are sufficient. Courage here also means reduction to the essentials.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

The floor heating was inserted directly into the concrete. The entire building, the entire mass of concrete, radiates heat - including the walls. The flow temperature is only 28 ° C. No underlay, no silicone joints, and ultimately no gray energy.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

In between, everything was kept consistently transparent: stairs and intermediate floors made of glass, floor-to-ceiling window fronts, a glass bathroom. Showing life, but not to show visitors or neighbors anything, but to show that reduction does not have to mean sacrificing something, yet making room for development.

© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Gole GmbH
