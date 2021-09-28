Sing House Vitznau / Gole GmbH

+ 24

Houses • Vitznau, Switzerland Architects: Gole GmbH

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014

Photographs Photographs: Damian Poffet

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Flexform horgenglarus Boffi https://www.boffi.com/en-us/collection/bathrooms , Muller , Nils Holger Moormann , Schueco Manufacturers:



Lead Architects: Igor Gole

Text description provided by the architects. As a rule, an architecture firm asks itself the question: Who are we building for? At Gole, we prefer to ask: Why are we building?

The Lucerne community of Vitznau chose the slogan "heavenly beautiful" for itself. Here, on the slopes of Mount Rigi and on the shores of Lake Lucerne, the climate is so ideal that wine and palm trees grow side by side.

And here, in the case of this residential house, in 2012 Igor Gole tried to create a little paradise in paradise. But the task was less heavenly because his client was perhaps the most difficult there is: himself.

These are the big questions in life that you have to ask yourself when considering building your own house. Why build? Why not remodel or renovate or emigrate? And the answer ultimately lay in what we do every day: in architecture itself. Because we say: "Architecture is a question of courage."

The Monument of Courage is a diamond in the rough that is left raw to show all its beauty. The floor and walls are made of polished concrete, plastering is avoided: unnecessary. Radiators: unnecessary. Fitted kitchen: unnecessary. A free-standing chrome steel workbench and two separate wooden cabinets are sufficient. Courage here also means reduction to the essentials.

The floor heating was inserted directly into the concrete. The entire building, the entire mass of concrete, radiates heat - including the walls. The flow temperature is only 28 ° C. No underlay, no silicone joints, and ultimately no gray energy.

In between, everything was kept consistently transparent: stairs and intermediate floors made of glass, floor-to-ceiling window fronts, a glass bathroom. Showing life, but not to show visitors or neighbors anything, but to show that reduction does not have to mean sacrificing something, yet making room for development.