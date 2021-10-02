We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Germany
  5. Kindergarten am Endbachweg in Poing / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten

Kindergarten am Endbachweg in Poing / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten

Save this project
Kindergarten am Endbachweg in Poing / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten

© Jann Averwerser Photography© Jann Averwerser PhotographyCourtesy of kunze seeholzer architekten© Jann Averwerser Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Poing, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jann Averwerser Photography
© Jann Averwerser Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The new four-group kindergarten is positioned on the northern property boundary directly along the railway line and, due to its emissions, was structurally integrated into a noise protection wall. The organization of the building is carried out in the most consistent implementation of this special feature: all group and group adjoining rooms as well as the multipurpose room are oriented exclusively to the soundproof south side and thus to the garden. At the rear, in the area of the slope of the noise protection wall towards the noise-polluting railway line, the ancillary rooms are arranged almost without windows and thus form additional structural immission protection for the lounge and play areas. 

Save this picture!
© Jann Averwerser Photography
© Jann Averwerser Photography

A wide play corridor, which also accommodates the cloakroom areas for the children, opens up the lined-up groups of children inside. The play niches protruding somewhat into the play and access area, the structurally designed play furniture that is attached to the side of the group rooms, as well as the appropriately arranged skylights for natural lighting zone the access and spatially differentiate the individual group areas.

Save this picture!
© Jann Averwerser Photography
© Jann Averwerser Photography
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jann Averwerser Photography
© Jann Averwerser Photography

An important part of the structural concept is that the children can perceive and experience the building from all sides. Visual relationships from the play niches in the playing hall as well as in the respective group rooms, from the hall through the skylights to the outside into the clouds and the sky, but also from the green roof, from above into the building, as well as climbing and tobogganing the wall allow the Children experience the building holistically and comprehend it spatially from all sides.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of kunze seeholzer architekten
Courtesy of kunze seeholzer architekten
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jann Averwerser Photography
© Jann Averwerser Photography

The development of the property was relocated from the cramped situation directly at the railway underpass to the south and thus away from the street. A small forecourt on the residential street offers not only a significantly higher quality of stay but also additional protection for the children and their adult companions.

Save this picture!
© Jann Averwerser Photography
© Jann Averwerser Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Endbachweg 12, 85586 Poing, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kunze Seeholzer Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenGermany
Cite: "Kindergarten am Endbachweg in Poing / Kunze Seeholzer Architekten" 02 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969209/kindergarten-am-endbachweg-in-poing-kunze-seeholzer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream