We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United States
  5. Walter Anderson Museum of Art - Courtney Blossman Art Cottage / Tall Architects

Walter Anderson Museum of Art - Courtney Blossman Art Cottage / Tall Architects

Save this project
Walter Anderson Museum of Art - Courtney Blossman Art Cottage / Tall Architects

Courtesy of Tall ArchitectsCourtesy of Tall ArchitectsCourtesy of Tall ArchitectsCourtesy of Tall Architects+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum, Renovation
Ocean Springs, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Courtesy of Tall Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Walter Anderson Museum of Art asked the architects to design a renovation and restoration of a cottage the museum uses for educational classes, which had been deemed “The Art Cottage”. The renovation of the cottage, an 1890s Queen Anne structure, is the first phase in the museum’s new campus expansion, the Creative Complex, which will consist of classroom space, event space, and studios.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Courtesy of Tall Architects

The project consisted of an interior reimagining, including relocating the stair (added during one of several renovations) to the exterior, opening up two small rooms into one large studio, adding a rear porch, reconfiguring the upstairs for guest lodging, and providing accessibility throughout.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Courtesy of Tall Architects

The museum’s request was to show a progression through time—past to present—from the historic street elevation, through the interior, to the new porch. With this in mind, the front gallery was restored to its original layout with beadboard walls and ceiling, tongue and groove floor, and two doors leading into the main studio. The main studio that follows is an open workspace that pays homage to Anderson’s block prints via graphics on the ceiling. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Courtesy of Tall Architects

This space is used for classes, meetings, and exhibitions. Towards the rear of the cottage, there is a smaller studio—formerly a storage room—with windows overlooking a porch that appears to be exploding into the landscape. The porch, and its amphitheater stairs, provide space for outdoor classes, lectures, and concerts. It sets the tone for the second phase of the campus expansion. The teal color used throughout was derived from Walter’s boat.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tall Architects
Courtesy of Tall Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:510 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tall Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "Walter Anderson Museum of Art - Courtney Blossman Art Cottage / Tall Architects" 28 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969198/walter-anderson-museum-of-art-courtney-blossman-art-cottage-tall-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream