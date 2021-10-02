Przybecki Law Firm Offices / BIEN STUDIO

+ 11

3 D Modelling: Sandra Radys

Product Consultations: Moaai

Custom Furnishing: Ango

Murals Artist: Honza Zamojski

City: Poznań

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. This interior design of a law firm is located in a historic tenement house in Jeżyce in Poznań. The project involved expanding the space by creating a new reception area, a conference room, and more office space. Wooden antique doors lead to a large open space for visitors.

A reception desk made of terrazzo is the highlight of the project and constitutes the central point of this space. A glass wall separates the space of the conference rooms. Ornamental glass adds an extra play of light to the space, and the old gold-colored frame adds character. The surface structure of the file cabinet also creates a vertical play of light.

The heterogeneous texture of the furniture and paintings juxtaposes the neutral off-white of the walls. The velvety-matte grey table surface is in stark contrast with the shiny doors and colorful chairs. This bright space is filled with tall ornamental plants. Right behind the reception, one finds a wall with a large mural.

The hall has become an extraordinary exhibition space of Honza Zamojski and his murals “Orange or Anger” from the series Prism that is to change on a regular basis.

On the conference wall, there are paintings by Kai Redkie with their very rich structure and colors.