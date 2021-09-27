L'Arc de Triomphe's Wrapped Intervention Through the Lens of Jared Chulski

After almost 60 years of its initial ideation, Artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s temporary installation, the complete wrapping of L’Arc de Triomphe in Paris has opened to the public on September 18th, attracting thousands of tourists and locals. In this new photoseries, photographer Jared Chulski captures the wrapped monument, focusing on the details of the temporary intervention and how it compliments the city's urban fabric.

+ 52

The monument was wrapped with twenty-five thousand square meters of recyclable silvery-blue fabric, held together by 3,000 meters of red rope. As it was one of the artist's wishes to follow through with the project, the intervention was carried out by his team, following the artist's passing in 2020. The project will be on display until October 3rd.