Uribe Quiñones House / Arquitecto Daniel Uribe

Design Team: Gerardo Quiñones, César Manrique

Clients: Sandra Quiñones

Engineering: Efraín López

Landscape: Mariana Vallejo

Consultants: Manuel Gómez, Mentha, Metaza, Gamaco

City: Manizales

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. This rural house is located in Vereda El Rosario, 25 minutes from the city of Manizales. Implanted within a very important geographical area for the country called “Paisaje Cultural Cafetero” framed between slopes and mountains.

The particular conditions of the house, together with the geographical and environmental conditions of this region, suggest that the residence be developed in favor of the landscape, configuring the house as a scenic viewpoint, which guarantees visual control over that great backdrop "coffee grower of Mountain".

The architecture arises from transverse structural axes located every 3.25m built on bearing walls of confined brick ending in fronts composed of double brick walls veneered in Yellow stone; Except for the social area that is configured from 4 specific elements allowing the liberation of the main space, for which the aesthetics of the house is the linear manifestation of very clean elements that make up the spatial structure of the house.

The house is projected on a single floor, around the visual, arranging all the main spaces towards the back of the property with a completely glazed facade, on the other hand, the services and complementary spaces are configured in the main facade of a very closed character, but with a linear light that gives life to the spaces, within the social space, a patio of light and vegetation opens up linked to a covered porch that defines the access.