World
House of the Child / Parada Cantilo Estudio

House of the Child / Parada Cantilo Estudio
© Luis Barandiarán
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Day Care
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Parada Cantilo Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acindar Grupo arcelormittal, Loma Negra, Polistore, Siderar
  • Lead Architect: Gonzalo Pérsico
More SpecsLess Specs
© Luis Barandiarán
Text description provided by the architects. This social project seeks to resolve the lack of a multipurpose space within a private, non-partisan, ecumenical, and non-profit NGO called "La Casa del Niño Encuentro". This NGO not only provides school, health, and educational support in general but also breakfast, snacks, and lunch to children between 3 and 12 years old.

© Luis Barandiarán
The site destined for this new occupation is located behind the existing building which classrooms, dining room, and service areas. This results in a void where outdoor activities take place where the new room was installed.

© Luis Barandiarán
The new building is separated from the existing one obtaining cross ventilation along its route leaving a generously dimensioned patio as a finishing touch which responds to the good orientation. The independent implantation of the property generates a link with the exterior on both sides and allows a particular morphology that breaks with the imposed scheme and collaborates with its autonomy.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Plan
Plan
Section
Section
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Given the need for a low-cost solution and dynamic development since it should not influence the occurring daily activities, a simple construction system was chosen in which few operations interfere and the optimization of materials is a priority. Therefore a weldable, light, and modulated iron structure was developed in which the repetition of the elements make the rigidity and make up the skeleton on which the envelope, the floor, and the roof rest.

Axonometry
The transparency of the faces that transversely across the length of the terrain responds to the tension with the existing occupation and to the views towards the open space. Inside, the upper and lower face give warmth to the space through eucalyptus plating.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

As a particular detail towards the patio, the living room has a large projecting opening that offers different variants in terms of its use.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

Project location

Address:City Bell, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

About this office
Parada Cantilo Estudio
Office

Cite: "House of the Child / Parada Cantilo Estudio" [Casa del Niño / Parada Cantilo Estudio] 27 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

