Hybrid Spaces Call for Hybrid Furniture Design: B&T Design

The boundaries between different kinds of spaces are not as defined as they used to be. All around us, we are witnessing examples of blurred boundaries between private and public spaces, interiors and exteriors, and formal and informal spaces and so on.

As spaces become increasingly hybrid and multidimensional, the furniture design for these spaces should also become more flexible, according to B&T Design. The company’s design philosophy sits on a paradigm where type of space doesn’t dictate the exact type, form or the identity of the furniture.

Courtesy of B&T Design
Courtesy of B&T Design

“Our aim is to create space-independent furniture and give users the freedom to choose where to use our products” says Alp Nuhoğlu, the lead designer of B&T Design. Nuhoğlu goes on: “We don’t go after strict classifications for our products to fit different types of spaces. Furthermore, we don’t label our products to match specific spaces like lobbies, restaurants or common areas in hotels, hospitals, campuses, residential areas, etc. With our collection and communication, we want to create images in the minds of both professional and heartfelt interior designers and inspire them to choose or imagine a look that best suits the mood of their project”.

B&T Design follows this philosophy to offer simple, minimal and universal designs that aren’t affected by passing trends. These forms can nevertheless adapt to various looks and create different sensations with a diverse choice of materials, colours or leg types. So you may see the same model in separate types of projects, but with totally different looks and be surprised once you figure out that these products are the same.

Courtesy of B&T Design
Courtesy of B&T Design

The paradigm of space-independent furniture lies not only in the design philosophy but also in the 360-degree communication activities of the brand. Neither the images of products nor advertising or promotional materials make clear and strict definitions of spaces. On their website the company defines their raison d'etre with the following words: At B&T Design, we start each day with a simple question: “What new things can we do today that will inspire people?" As an outcome of this question, we not only design chairs, sofas, poufs, and tables, but also looks, moods, emotions and feelings for inspiring spaces.

Courtesy of B&T Design
Courtesy of B&T Design

In addition to the new inspirational campaign, B&T Design welcomes users to look for “something new everyday”. Inspiring and eye-catching shots were taken by the famous fashion photographer Tamer Yılmaz, where the campaign showcases daring and bold visuals of space-independent furniture. 

Discover more at instagram.com/btdesignglobal/.

