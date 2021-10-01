We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. House in Matsuyama / Takashi Okuno & Associates

House in Matsuyama / Takashi Okuno & Associates

© Shigeo Ogawa

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture embraces the flowing inner garden. The trickle of water, quietly echoing through the family’s very own private garden. It’s a sensation of being out in the fields and mountains.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Of great importance is the aperture that brings the garden inside. Particular attention was paid to creatively situating this interspace, purposely setting the location and height so that not everything is revealed, and using lattice blinds and screens creating layers while offering transparency, allowing the imagination to expand when taking in what lies beyond.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Transparency can be created even if it is not actually visible. By closely linking the inner garden that expresses nature and the human home, the idea was to offer a lifestyle that enjoys every aspect of the changing seasons.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Takashi Okuno & Associates
