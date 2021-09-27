Infopoint & Ticket Office / fala

+ 7

Project Team: filipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, ana lima, lera samovich, joana sendas

Clients: maat museum, edp foundation

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The former technical space is transformed into a ticket office and a small bar. The obstructed narrow room is stripped down to its bare minimum, the disruptive partitions are gone, the beams are let out. A concise set of interventions is then performed. The walls are cladded in white tiles with a subtle chessboard pattern and flirtatious pink joints. The discontinuous ceiling is painted in blue, doors and window frames are touched with a tint of light green. Every surface and element are self-contained yet complimentary.

However, the room is disrupted by an impudent object. A striped counter of black and white marble is placed both precisely and bluntly. The long dapper box is slightly tilted and takes up the entire space. The well-dressed counter accommodates a small kitchen, a bar, a multitude of cabinets, and a ticket machine. The same tabby box occurs at the info point, concluding a sporadic, though consistent intervention.