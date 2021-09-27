Construction Begins on ODA's ZETA Residential Building in Buenos Aires

Save this picture! Edificio ZETA en Buenos Aires, diseñado por ODA. Image Cortesía de ODA

ODA, the New York-based architecture office, has recently unveiled its design for Paseo Gigena, a former parking lot that will be transformed into a mixed-use project and a public park in Buenos Aires. Around the same time, ODA has also announced the beginning of the construction phase of its first residential venture in the same city: The ZETA building.

Located in the Belgrano neighborhood, next to the modern structure of the University of Belgrano and facing the historic mansion that houses the Australian Embassy, the 126-unit project seeks to "reimagine the language of residential buildings in Buenos Aires", according to the architects.

The design proposes balconies positioned in a way to create a series of terraces offering a new way of life in the open air. With different depths, exceeding the typical Buenos Aires typologies of balconies, the private terraces aim to become large extensions, enlarging the living room to the outside.

"The façade creates a clear hierarchy with inward full-height window walls, medium-height solid railings on the medium-sized balconies, and full-height solid railings on the largest of the balconies. This creates an attractive architectural expression while providing shade and privacy, desirable attributes for residential living", explains the team behind the design.

This project includes the participation of Estudio Aisenson as Executive Architect, and Israel&Teper Arquitectos as Executive Interiors. Its completion is expected later this year.