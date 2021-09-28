Gerusa Fran Doces Sweet Store / Studio Guilherme Garcia

+ 10

Client: Gerusa Fran

City: São José

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. For the project of this bakery specializing in cakes that works in the takeaway system signed by Guilherme Garcia, we sought to escape the traditional, bringing inspiration from Art Deco, a style that permeates the project's identity. Pink, green, and sand tones were the basis of the composition made for this commercial project, playing with shapes and nuances of the same color, making the senses emerge and the environment turning into an experimental space.

The cake delivery environment was designed by aligning the functionality required by the customer and the aesthetics that seek to serve as a base highlighting the decorated cakes, the flow of customers within the bakery follows in a way that is fast and easy to access for collection of orders. Always looking to translate the aesthetics and branding to customers, showing that a good interior design consolidates the brand in the market and boosts sales.

The interior design uses rounded lines to compose its shapes and explores different textures of materials that add up as a whole in the composition. The central furniture was created and covered entirely in Portobello porcelain and is one of the central pieces of this environment, bringing personality in its form that is beyond the conventional. The woodwork comes with sand tones to balance the colors present in the space, while in the bathroom the focal point came through the tub carved in quartzite Verde Pantanal. All the elements worked result in a bakery that adds a lot of personality and functionality.