The Jennings Supportive Housing / Alexander Gorlin Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Jennings creates safe, permanent, affordable housing for homeless domestic violence survivors and their families. It is owned and operated by a non- profit organization dedicated to serving this population and which develops supportive housing to provide residents with the platform to live stable, violence- free lives. This project not only addresses the leading cause of homelessness in New York City – domestic violence – but also establishes a striking architectural statement on an intersection in The Bronx that was completely destroyed in the 1970’s.

This project comprises a slender, nine-story residential building with 42 affordable apartments ranging in size from one- to three- bedrooms. Twenty-three are set aside for homeless domestic violence survivors. The building is divided into two masses. The more slender of the two volumes sits at the intersection of two grids formed by Charlotte Street and Jennings Street, an important neighborhood view corridor. The back slab connects with the second angle of the two grids joining it with the immediate urban context.

The Jennings will feature active and passive recreation areas including landscaping at the front and an enclosed, lower-level rear garden and play area for residents. Active design principles and strategies have been incorporated through the placement and design of the main stair, visible immediately upon entry into the building. Tenant safety is of primary concern. Security features include electronic access-controlled entry, CCTV, video intercom, and a manned security desk. On-site services for residents include counseling, case management, children and family programming, and job readiness coaching to foster housing stability and safety.

Amenities include a multi-purpose program space, staff offices, a library/computer room, a secure landscaped courtyard with a children’s play area, and a laundry room. The neighborhood is well-served by public transportation, critical for accessing employment opportunities, as well as daycare and after-school programs that support parents and enable children to thrive.

To keep costs down the project was designed with materials that were off the shelf/readily available, as well as environmentally sustainable. Building systems such as block and plank were used to enhance the pace of construction. To lower long-term operational costs, we designed energy-efficient appliances and heating systems, as well as a green roof. In 1977, President Jimmy Carter visited this exact site to witness the destruction of the South Bronx. We are proud to be part of the meaningful renewal of this formerly devastated neighborhood.