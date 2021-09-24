We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Iran
  5. Dalan Jahan Boutique Hotel / Polsheer Architects

Dalan Jahan Boutique Hotel / Polsheer Architects

Save this project
Dalan Jahan Boutique Hotel / Polsheer Architects

© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab+ 53

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Houses, Restoration
Isfahan, Iran
  • Principal Architects:Mohamadreza Ghaneei, Ardesheer Ghaneei, Nariman Pirasteh
  • Visualization:Farzad Pakdel
  • Design Team:Mohamadreza Ghaneei, Ardesheer Ghaneei, Nariman Pirasteh, Farzad Pakdel
  • Collaborators:Farzad Pakdel
  • Interior Design:Ardesheer Ghaneei
  • Landscape:Ardesheer Ghaneei
  • Client:Etehad Miras Company
  • Architects:Polsheer Architects
  • City:Isfahan
  • Country:Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab

Text description provided by the architects. The special location of this project in the oldest roofed alley of Isfahan and next to Naghsh Jahan Square has created special conditions for this building. The building, which was going through a period of decline, was identified by our consultant after about 10 years of being abandoned, and after receiving the participation of several friends of heritage, it has been revived today and it is one of the most attractive places in the south of Naghsh-e-Jahan Square.

Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
Save this picture!
West Elevation
West Elevation
Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
Save this picture!
South Elevation
South Elevation
Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab

This house is located at the end of the Sadat roofed passage (one of the first roofed alleys in Isfahan, which is completely formed under the surrounding houses and is 300 meters long). The interesting typology of this passage and also the proximity to Naghsh Jahan Square has made the yard and roof of this house very unique, and due to the lack of high-rise houses in the immediate area, a very special view has been created for the building.

Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab

A part of this house is heritage and another part is newly built. The lack of car access to this building created specific administrative issues for the building. One of the most important limitations we faced in designing this building was the destruction of the main part of the building in the past and the construction of a concrete structure in the middle of the mansion. This created a great heterogeneity between the original building and its historical, formal, and communicative features.

Save this picture!
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab
© Mehdi Ghale Beigi, Azadeh Khoshab

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Polsheer Architects
Office

Products

StoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationIran
Cite: "Dalan Jahan Boutique Hotel / Polsheer Architects" 24 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969005/dalan-jahan-boutique-hotel-polsheer-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream