We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Germany
  5. MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron

MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this project
MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

© Simon Menges© Simon Menges© Simon Menges© Simon Menges+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum, Extension
Duisburg, Germany
  • Client:MKM Stiftung, Berliner Allee 65, Darmstadt, DE
  • Client Representative:Sylvia Ströher
  • Partners:Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Robert Hösl (Partner in Charge)
  • Project Architect & Manager:Roland Schreiber
  • Project Team:Mikolaj Bazaczek, Juliane Brantner, Teodor-Octavian Cuciureanu, Florian Hartmann, Sebastian Hefti, Māra Igaune, Susanne Kozlowski, Hannah Reusser, Daniel Schürer
  • General Planning:Drees & Sommer Schweiz GmbH
  • Fire Consultant:HHP Berlin
  • City:Duisburg
  • Country:Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. The extension project was activated in 2013, with the Ströher family as clients. A feasibility study undertaken by Herzog & de Meuron explored the potential of the site under current conditions. The resulting project constitutes a radical new start. The original idea of an illuminated cube balanced on the silo towers and visible from afar has been jettisoned. Instead, we propose to erect a building whose dimensions and materials accord with the sequence of historic brick structures lining the dockside. The new structure thus completes the existing museum complex in a visually appropriate way and forms a suitable conclusion to the row of buildings along the dock. At first glance, it might seem as though the new building had always been there.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The new structure consists of three parts with a height of approximately 33.5, 30.5 and 27.5 metres respectively. In terms of mass, height and materials they take their cue from the existing buildings, continuing them and rounding them off to form a harmonious whole. Two parts contain the exhibition areas, the third provides access and houses utilities and art handling facilities. With five levels, one below ground, floor space amounts to some 4,900 square metres, in addition to exhibition areas of roughly 2,500 square metres.

Save this picture!
Volumetric diagram
Volumetric diagram
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Massing was crucially influenced by a ban on building within forty metres of the autobahn. Optimum use is made of the available area. The arrangement of the exhibition structures – the tallest of the three parts and the smaller one adjoining it – echoes the course of the building-free zone, while one elevation of the third part runs along its boundary. The additively composed parts remain distinctly legible. At its tallest point (the uppermost level of the larger exhibition component), the new structure is related in height to the main existing building.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The extension is to be linked directly to the existing exhibition spaces by bridges through the silos at the first and second upper levels, facilitating uninterrupted visitor access throughout the museum. Similarly, the height of the new exhibition areas takes its cue from the existing galleries. The silos will not only be converted into elements connecting the old with the new; they will also house distinctive exhibition spaces. Their original materials are to be retained, however, because the silos are an indispensable ‘sculptural’ component of the Küppersmühle as an industrial monument. Long reduced to this historical and aesthetic aspect, they acquire a new function through refurbishment as access links and display areas. Six inner silos had already been removed. Now, with the ground-floor ceiling opened up and the insertion of the bridges, the entire space will be visible to visitors. In addition, the silos can be seen from some of the exhibition areas.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

As in the existing galleries, windows in the elevations facing the dock and Philosophenweg offer varied and striking views of the site and its surroundings. The material of the elevations echoes the brick of the existing buildings.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

A staircase permits continuous visitor circulation and the arrangement of all the exhibits in a consecutive sequence. In conception and spatial context, the staircase is related to that featured in the museum project of 1999.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The new exhibition areas echo the overall additive character of the Küppersmühle as a typical industrial facility of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. In their architecture and interior design, the galleries echo the existing exhibition spaces. The uppermost display area, which is not directly accessible from the existing building, consists of a visible shed construction with top-lighting. All exhibition levels have a spatial arrangement facilitating flexible multiple uses.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The silos are to be fitted out with a superstructure, as they were original, in the 1930s. Featuring a viewing platform accessible from the dockside promenade, the superstructure will grant the silos yet another new function.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Philosophenweg 55, 47051 Duisburg, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Herzog & de Meuron
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentExtensionGermany
Cite: "MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron" 23 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968986/mkm-museum-kuppersmuhle-extension-herzog-and-de-meuron> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream