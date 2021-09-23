We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Design Disruption Episode 11: Architecture for the People with Balkrishna V. Doshi

Design Disruption Episode 11: Architecture for the People with Balkrishna V. Doshi

Save this article
Design Disruption Episode 11: Architecture for the People with Balkrishna V. Doshi

The COVID-19 Pandemic is a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities. The webcast series Design Disruption explores these shifts—and address issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis— through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers; putting forward creative solutions and reimagining the future of the built environment.

EPISODE 11 will focus on Architecture for the People featuring 2018 Pritzker Prize laureate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi. In a practice covering about 70 years, Doshi completed more than 100 projects that range from entire cities with town planning programs, educational spaces, cultural hubs,  libraries, art centers to low-cost housing. His architecture embraces ideas of sustainability rooted in local principles, vernacular traditions, nature, and social context. His notable works include the Ahmedabad School of Architecture which he also founded; the barrel-vaulted architecture studio Vastu-Shilpa; Aranya Low-Cost Housing and his experimental, cave-like Amdavad ni Gufa art gallery.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series.

Save this picture!

Watch previous episodes on YouTube: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruption

Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionFB

About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Design Disruption Episode 11: Architecture for the People with Balkrishna V. Doshi" 23 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968982/design-disruption-episode-11-architecture-for-the-people-with-balkrishna-doshi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream