We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Estudio Herreros's Long Awaited Award-Winning Munch Museum Finally Open to the Public

Estudio Herreros's Long Awaited Award-Winning Munch Museum Finally Open to the Public

Save this article
Estudio Herreros's Long Awaited Award-Winning Munch Museum Finally Open to the Public

After being awarded with the top prize at the Munch Museum Competition in 2009, Spanish architecture firm Estudio Herreros has finally completed the construction of the museum and will open its doors on October 22, 2021. The long-awaited museum will showcase a rich collection of Norwegian heritage and culture and thousands of artworks by artist Edvard Munch, as well as present a contemporary museum concept that highlights architecture's urban role and historical responsibility of Oslo and the nation as a whole.

© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula+ 15

The project was hit with several setbacks over the years, including political obstacles regarding the proposed design and location, as well as Covid-19-related delays. The new 13-story, 60-meter-tall structure is set to be a dynamic center for contemporary culture that caters to the public's different demographics and interests. The architecture will serve as a reference to the original Viking port, shifting Oslo's focal point towards its intersection with the fiord. 

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The museum was designed with an ascending itinerary that creates a sense of vertical communication; The ground level, which overs the public a gathering space and recreational facilities, is connected to the rooftop, which houses the observatory and terraces, translating the different historical strata of Oslo. The programmatic complexity of the services and facilities found in the museum descend as the visitor goes upwards; the ground floor will house the most functions, restaurant, cafes, offices, research library, education department, etc., gradually decreasing in functions as the visitors reach the top observatory.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The project was built based on ecologically-conscious criteria, where the structure, ventilation systems, and construction collaborate in accordance with the Passive House concept. The façades are clad with perforated aluminum of different opacities that "give rise to an enigmatic, evanescent perception of the building", which correspond to the slight changes generated by Oslo’s climate to create different shades throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Estudio Herreros's Long Awaited Award-Winning Munch Museum Finally Open to the Public" 24 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968973/estudio-herreross-long-awaited-award-winning-munch-museum-finally-open-to-the-public> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream