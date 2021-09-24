We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Furtwis Housing / baubüro in situ

Furtwis Housing / baubüro in situ

© Martin Zeller© Martin Zeller© Martin Zeller© Martin Zeller+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Bubikon, Switzerland
  • Architects: baubüro in situ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Martin Zeller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Eternit, Forbo Flooring Systems, Arcelor Mittal, Argolite, Scobalit
  • Lead Architects: Meret Hodel, Pascal Angehrn
Save this picture!
© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller

Text description provided by the architects. The project for asylum seekers comprises two building structures in modular wood construction. The two buildings together with the community center, the nearby cemetery building, and the adjoining pavilion form a coherent ensemble. The two-building structures are set in such a way that a courtyard area is formed as a neighborly counterpart. The courtyard faces away from the cemetery and is protected from view. The residential development is intended to function for different user groups with different "living time-spaces". Eleven apartments - ranging from shared apartments to families - are accessed via an exterior arcade.

© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller

Despite tight budgets and time frames, the focus was always on added value for the occupants: Livability in the reduction thanks to valuable materials, Possibility of retreat, and meeting despite low space consumption per person. Flexibility in the apartment layout thanks to switch rooms, small divisions, and repetition. Profitable optimizations in collaboration with schaerholzbau, the timber constructor and general contractor of the project.

© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller
Plan
Plan
© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller

Involvement of the population and residents. For the furnishing of the apartments, the population of the community of Bubikon was called to provide furniture for the apartments: Throughout the planning period of the building, furniture was therefore collected, sorted, and stored that could be used afterward. Hence when the apartments were completed, the Bubikon gymnastics club furnished the apartments together with the residents. The design of the inner courtyard and forecourt was planned and designed with various apprentices from the community. With few means an appealing environment could be created, e.g. the roof of the existing pavilion was extended to a bicycle shelter.

© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller

Flexibility and order. The profile of residents is variable: families, couples, single parents with children, singles, shared apartments. The project responds to this need by providing different types of apartments, which can also be adapted to the specific residents: with simple switching doors, practicable flexibility is achieved, creating a range from studios to 5-room apartments.

The floor plans are tailored to the needs of the residents: Private spaces and retreat possibilities, as well as a small-scale division of the apartments, enable appropriation by the habitants. In spite of dense habitation, an exchange and togetherness can thus be created. The generous access to the pergolas enables people to meet and serves as a communication area.

© Martin Zeller
© Martin Zeller

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Rutschbergstrasse 22, 8608 Bubikon, Switzerland

baubüro in situ
Cite: "Furtwis Housing / baubüro in situ" 24 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968957/furtwis-housing-bauburo-in-situ> ISSN 0719-8884

