World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  N70 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

N70 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

N70 NIU House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 59

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Spain
  • Project Team:Fran Silvestre, Rosa Juanes, Rubén March, Andrea Baldo, Gino Brollo
  • Project Management:Francisco Moreno
  • Purchasing Managers:Francisco Lahoz, Irene Hoyos
  • Interior Design:Alfaro Hofmann
  • Collaborators:María Masià, Ricardo Candela, Sabrina D’amelio, Pablo Camarasa, Carlos Lucas, Estefanía Soriano, Sevak Asatrián, José Manuel Arnao, Ángel Pérez, Miguel Massa, Paloma Feng, Alicia Simón, Angelo Brollo, Bruno Mespulet, Javi Herrero, Alba Gonzalez, Paco Chinesta, Facundo Castro, Sandra Insa, Gemma Aparicio
  • Client:NIU Architectural
  • Country:Spain
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The NIU project arises with the purpose of innovating construction systems to increase precision in the materialization of architecture. Deadlines and certain costs improve the quality of human environments, making them more sustainable and healthy.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

In this series of houses, the starting point is a combination of extruded spaces in which the open parts are the ones that are glazed. A way of proceeding is investigated in some works by Jacobsen or Souto de Moura. The work process begins with the use of aluminum profiles to make the models, a system that generates an infinite number of combinations. This work produces a kind of chalk laboratory where the limits are very clear.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The N70 is the smallest model of the NIU project. The wet areas in which all the facilities are located divide the day zone from the night zone.

Save this picture!
Model 02
Model 02

A new version of a known typology that continues to fascinate us.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

About this office
Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Office

