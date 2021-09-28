We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. X11 Global Flagship Store / BloomDesign

X11 Global Flagship Store / BloomDesign

Save this project
X11 Global Flagship Store / BloomDesign

facade. Image © Haha Lu© Haha Lu© Haha Lu© Haha Lu+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Renovation, Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Creative Director:Baolong Li
  • Cheif Designer:Hongtian Nan
  • Design Planning:Xiaohu Chen
  • Design Team:Liang Zhang, Yu Ye, Ke Ke, Ying Zhang, Kai Wang, Haibo Long
  • Client:KK Group
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
facade. Image © Haha Lu
facade. Image © Haha Lu

Text description provided by the architects. This is China's largest toy collection store with the most diversified categories of products. The key of the design was to create spatial experiences and styles that cater to young consumers' preferences. After discussion, both the client and the design team agreed to introduce differentiated and novel experiences into the store. The store is a two-storey space, which is located on the ground and underground floors of a building and occupies a total area of more than 2,000 sqm. It collects toys of all categories worldwide. The design team hoped that customers would be shocked by its diversity and "largeness" beyond physical-scale level.

Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu
Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

5-storey blind box-featured façade. The design team renovated the 5-storey facade of the building where the flagship store sits. By taking advantage of the large scale, the designers created a brand new 5-storey facade that consists of many "blind boxes". The facade also functions as a neat, orderly LED lighting wall to strengthen the visual identity of the store on the street, helping attract passers-by to explore inside. When the lighting fixtures are turned on at night, each luminous box forms distinct pixel patterns, well expressing the brand's attitude.

Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu
Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

"X Ark" — rebirth after doomsday. To create a story-telling and experiential space, the design team took "X Ark" as the theme, and adopted spatial narratives to tell a story that when the universe collapsed, a scene of "rebirth after doomsday" was actually reconstructed. "X Ark" is a refuge for beauty, a spiritual ark for Gen Z, a dream destination for the young, and a forward-looking, diverse and ideal ACGN world built on an apocalyptic wasteland.

Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Cyberpunk & wasteland aesthetics. In order to break the independence of the two floors of space and maximize the integrated brand experience, the floor slabs of the ground floor were removed to connect it with the underground floor, so as to extend the space downwards and make it more magnificent. After demolishing and stripping treatments, the existing reinforced concrete beams and columns are exposed and retained, thereby restoring original structures. After reconstruction, the silver matte stainless steel and exposed grey cement, complemented by lighting and multimedia device featuring a sense of technology, reveal a strong cyberpunk style and appear cooler, more trendy, and futuristic.

Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu
Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu
Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Full-height shelf with a sense of volume. The 6-meter-high shelf visually integrates the two floors of space and becomes an instagrammable scene and art installation in the store. It seems to rise from the ground and extends upwards, creating a dramatic, futuristic, sci-fi, and mysterious visual effect. Besides, the transparent glass bridge blurs the physical boundaries of the two-storey space, arousing customers' interest to explore it.

Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu
Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Exclusive "X Time Tunnel." The long, distinctive "X Time Tunnel" features a sense of technology, and seems to link to the future. Consumers can explore different scenes through the doors in the tunnel as if they engage in a never-ending comics and animation exhibition.

Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu
Save this picture!
© Haha Lu
© Haha Lu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BloomDesign
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "X11 Global Flagship Store / BloomDesign" 28 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968904/x11-global-flagship-store-bloomdesign> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Haha Lu

X11上海淮海路全球旗舰店 / 绽放设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream