Ribeira 11 Apartment Building / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena

Ribeira 11 Apartment Building / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena
© Nuno Goucha Gaspar / Desalinha
© Nuno Goucha Gaspar / Desalinha

© Nuno Goucha Gaspar / Desalinha© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architecture:Ricardo Carvalho, Joana Vilhena
  • Project Team:Ricardo Carvalho, Joana Vilhena, Hugo Lima, José Roque, Nuno Gaspar
  • Structure:ARA/Cristina Martinho, Fernando Rodrigues
  • Electricity:CPX/Luís Oliveira
  • Hydraulic Engineer:CPX/Celina Cabete
  • Mechanical Enginner:CPX/Bruno Henriques
  • Acoustics:CPX/Joana Leitão
  • Landscape Design:Global/Inês Norton
  • City:Lisboa
  • Country:Portugal
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The building is placed in the landfill of Boavista in Lisbon, an infrastructural operation of the late 19th century. The industrial architecture in which it resulted its an architecture of pragmatism.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Nuno Goucha Gaspar / Desalinha
© Nuno Goucha Gaspar / Desalinha

The Ribeira 11 building had along the 20th century several uses connected to industry and to services. It is an eclectic building, composed by parts and its main characteristics it is its proposition of a long and narrow piece, in the urban morphology of the landfill. The project preserved and reinforced this characteristic.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project consists in the adaptation, transformation and magnification of the building for 36 housing unities. It was preserved in its concrete structure and exterior expression. The new piece that fits in this is a white steel frame, serial and light. This solution allows for unitary exterior expression and flexibility of interior modeling and typology variation. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Axo
Axo
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It was introduced, in the original building, one patio. It's about a place that characterizes the interior circulations with natural light and vegetation. The roof is made with masonic brick to be seized from Lisbon hills as a roof in continuity with the others. The Ribeira 11 can be described as a palimpsest.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project location

Address:Lisboa, Portugal

Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reusePortugal
