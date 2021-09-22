We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. On The Hill House / Narofsky Architecture

On The Hill House / Narofsky Architecture

Save this project
On The Hill House / Narofsky Architecture

© Phillip Ennis Productions© Phillip Ennis Productions© Phillip Ennis Productions© Phillip Ennis Productions+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Great Neck, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions

Text description provided by the architects. The site for this waterfront residence is located on the Great Neck Peninsula, facing west to views of NYC and the borough bridges. When purchased, there existed a 50-year-old house and pool structurally condemned which required immediate removal. Once the site was cleared, a year was devoted to stabilizing the seawall and hill to accommodate the newly proposed home.

Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions

The lot size, shape, and relationship to an easement access road, overlaid with strict zoning regulations was a key factor in the organization of the client’s program elements. The arc contour of the easement road and required setback informed the front facade shape, which was designed as a privacy screen, as adjacent homes are in close proximity. Due to strict height requirements, the house from the street appears to be one story and then steps down the hill allowing for three fully occupiable floors.

Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions
Save this picture!
Lower Level
Lower Level
Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions

The local jurisdiction also granted special approval accepting the design of the garage, within the front setback, as its roof is level with the roadbed and fully landscaped. A path accesses a hidden door to the bedroom level of the house.  The garage is accessed through a semicircular driveway that leads to a depressed entry courtyard, offering privacy to the main entrance. 

Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions

The configuration of the home is a U-shape surrounding a rear courtyard. This shape, along with suspended pods assures water views to all occupants while not compromising privacy from the adjacent homes.

Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions
Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions

The house is constructed on a steel frame, clad with fiber cement, resin panels, and an aluminum curtain wall system. All roofs are accessible as either decks or landscaped garden areas. The lower-level accesses decks, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool area which are perched on the edge of the upper retaining wall.

Save this picture!
© Phillip Ennis Productions
© Phillip Ennis Productions

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Narofsky Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDecoration & OrnamentUnited States
Cite: "On The Hill House / Narofsky Architecture" 22 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968855/on-the-hill-house-narofsky-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream