NextGen On The Spot: Artificial Intelligence in Managing Real Estate Portfolios

Building on the success of our previous NextGen On the Spot events, we would like to invite you to the next one on the series, this time led by Francisco Hernández, Founder and CEO at Menhir. Menhir has developed an AI algorithm that distributes default loans and real estate assets to the best disinvestment channel.

Discover how an aerospace engineer end up revolutionizing the management of Real Estate portfolios using artificial intelligence? What were the opportunities and risks?

Join us next September 29th at 6 pm CEST, for another great NEXTGEN On The Spot Interview!

