Aedas Reveals Design for TransportHub in Singapore

Aedas revealed the design for the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, a development merging work environment and recreation located within a vibrant commercial area outside of Singapore’s city centre. Featuring a transport interchange station and an office tower, together with community-oriented amenities, the project is designed as a catalyser for the emergence of a second financial district in the western part of the city.

The 107,000 square meters development project aggregates multiple transport systems, incorporating a new station of Singapore’s mass rapid transit network. The hub will improve the connectivity between different parts of the city, driving future development. Therefore, the architecture centres around transit and ideas of confluence and convergence, aspects visible in the marrying of the built mass and the landscape design.

The mixed-use project features an eight-storey podium from which stems a 27-storey tower linked by a sky bridge. The latter enables connections between the transport hub, commercial and civic functions. The naturally ventilated circulation space retains the architectural language of the rest of the volumes, which is the expression of the horizontal layering approval to the program.

The design, while an expression of a transport infrastructure vision, prioritises user experience. A lush landscape permeates outdoor spaces. Through the selection of plants, the design creates two kinds of landscapes that reflect the different characters of the volumes and the programs within. The eastern block dedicated to fitness activities showcases a more dynamic roof landscape, while the west block features a landscape more conducive to relaxation. The project is set for completion in 2027.