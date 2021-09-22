We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Italy
  5. Rotonda Ferrer Manuelli Renovation / Studio Marco Ciarlo Associati

Rotonda Ferrer Manuelli Renovation / Studio Marco Ciarlo Associati

Save this project
Rotonda Ferrer Manuelli Renovation / Studio Marco Ciarlo Associati
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

© Aldo Amoretti© Aldo Amoretti© Aldo Amoretti© Aldo Amoretti+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space
Spotorno, Italy
  • Art Direction:Marco Ciarlo, Luca Romano, Mirco Scarrone
  • Collaborators :Angela Magnano, Ramona Blengio, Giorgia Rinaudo, Giovanni Ciarlo, Michele Ciarlo, Andrea Rossi
  • Structures :Studio Luca Romano
  • Systems :Studio Alberto Pera
  • Flooring :IPM Italia
  • Executing Company:Impresa Ranucci
  • City:Spotorno
  • Country:Italy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. The area is located to the west of the city and forms the cover of the final stretch of the Coreallo river, near the beach and directly overlooking the beach. The position is central compared to the historic center and the portion of the territory that develops towards the border with the Municipality of Noli, more peripheral and with large free areas still to be resolved urban planning.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

In detail, the surface was divided into two portions defined by a difference in height connected by a small ramp and paved in part with porphyry slabs ad “opus incertum” and in part with clinker tiles, designed in different colors; laterally, on the right and left, two flower beds with various species of vegetation and trees.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The square, now deteriorated, was visually unkempt and with significant structural and engineering problems. An important structural intervention made it necessary to replace the reinforced concrete floor and all the water and electrical systems. The consolidation operation coincided with an important element of the project: the connection of the different elevations extended to the entire width of the square, which generated a movement of the surface of considerable effect.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The two characteristic blue streetlights existing towards the sea have been preserved in combination with new luminaires, necessary to reach the optimal lighting levels. The seats in travertine were made to design, while the protective railings in stainless steel were already present. The two lateral green areas and the two circular flower beds present were planted with various essences and trees were planted to shade the seats.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The design of the floor made up of large colored pixels is the result of a search for the types of ceramic tile flooring that in the 60s and 70s were widely used on the rivieras and beyond. The composition is inspired by some of these, transformed into a new and original abstract design, and the bright colors refer directly to the local landscape references.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:SS 1, Spotorno SV, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Marco Ciarlo Associati
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceItaly
Cite: "Rotonda Ferrer Manuelli Renovation / Studio Marco Ciarlo Associati" 22 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968834/rotonda-ferrer-manuelli-renovation-studio-marco-ciarlo-associati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream