Casaneiro House / UID Architects

+ 33

Structural Engineer: Yasutaka Konishi, Konishi Structural Engineers

Landscape Designer: Toshiya Ogino, Toshiya Ogino Landscape Design

City: Nara

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. To construct architecture is to create an environment.

This project is a house built within a quiet residential area of Nara prefecture. The site is on a gentle hill that was developed for residential use, with a 1-meter height difference that was covered by a stone wall. I’d like to think of an interactive human-nature relationship that takes advantage of such an environment with fieldstones.

Specifically, this involves breaking up the volume of the large, interior/exterior-inclusive space using nearby walls. These segments were then horizontally realigned to create a new spatial domain.

Furthermore, the diving walls were then treated with color to reflect the delicate changes of light and breeze, capturing each season to induce unique expressions in each space. The feather-like light reflections float at the ceiling surface, generating graduations of serene light to create a beautiful and mysterious abyss-like place.

Starting with cherry blossoms in spring, summer iris, fall foliage, and gingko leaves, followed by winter pine and bamboo…. Reading the layers of color that bloom inside the seasonal trees and flowers, melodies of nature, and its abundant fragrance, the house will be an environment for composing a rich and fruitful life.