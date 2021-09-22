We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Casaneiro House / UID Architects

Casaneiro House / UID Architects

Casaneiro House / UID Architects
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. To construct architecture is to create an environment.

This project is a house built within a quiet residential area of Nara prefecture. The site is on a gentle hill that was developed for residential use, with a 1-meter height difference that was covered by a stone wall. I’d like to think of an interactive human-nature relationship that takes advantage of such an environment with fieldstones.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

 Specifically, this involves breaking up the volume of the large, interior/exterior-inclusive space using nearby walls. These segments were then horizontally realigned to create a new spatial domain.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Furthermore, the diving walls were then treated with color to reflect the delicate changes of light and breeze, capturing each season to induce unique expressions in each space. The feather-like light reflections float at the ceiling surface, generating graduations of serene light to create a beautiful and mysterious abyss-like place.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Detail
Detail
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

 Starting with cherry blossoms in spring, summer iris, fall foliage, and gingko leaves, followed by winter pine and bamboo…. Reading the layers of color that bloom inside the seasonal trees and flowers, melodies of nature, and its abundant fragrance, the house will be an environment for composing a rich and fruitful life.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

UID Architects
