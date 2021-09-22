We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Installations & Structures
  The Netherlands
  Public Space at Dutch Holocaust Memorial of Names / Rijnboutt + Studio Libeskind

Public Space at Dutch Holocaust Memorial of Names / Rijnboutt + Studio Libeskind

Public Space at Dutch Holocaust Memorial of Names / Rijnboutt + Studio Libeskind
© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel

© Kees Hummel

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Client:Dutch Auschwitz Committee (project manager Paul Rohlfs)
  • Design:Studio Libeskind
  • Team Studio Libeskind:Daniel Libeskind, Stefan Blach, Johan van Lierop, Alex Tahinos, Amanda de Beaufort
  • Architects:Rijnboutt
  • Team Rijnboutt:Bart van der Vossen, Richard Koek, David Philipsen, Jan Oudeman, Jordy van der Veen, Marcel Bakker, Margret van den Broek, Marian Enders, Max Both, Patrick Kolanczyk, Paul Beijeman, Petrouschka Thumann, Rob Korlaar
  • Project Management:Aumento bv
  • Engravings:Reijnders Engraving and Laser Engineering
  • Semi Pavement:ecoDynamic
  • Trees:Ebben Tree Nursery
  • Beech Hedges:Quick Hedge
  • Lighting Design:Ulrike Brandi Licht
  • City:Amsterdam
© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel

Text description provided by the architects. The development plan for the public space around the Dutch Holocaust Memorial of Names, designed by Daniel Libeskind, was created by Rijnboutt. The plan aims to carefully integrate the monument into its surroundings and use sustainable, high- quality materials that do justice to the monument.

© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel

Location and Context. The monument is located on Weesperstraat in Amsterdam. It is a fitting location: in the middle of the city, close to important Jewish cultural buildings and tied to the history of the Amsterdam Jewish community.

Situation plan
Situation plan
Context sketch plan
Context sketch plan

The starting point for the development plan of the Memorial of Names was to establish a link with the atmosphere and character of the area. Together with the Garden of the Protestant Diaconate and the Garden of the Hermitage Amsterdam, the location creates a series of (semi) public, green outdoor spaces between the Amstel and Weesperstraat. While the spaces each have their own purpose and can function independently, they are also connected and create a coherent whole through design, materials, and the selection of plants.

© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel

Park-like Atmosphere.  The park-like appearance of the monument is achieved through the use of a semi- paved surface. This material (crushed natural stone) was chosen for aesthetic and practical reasons: it lets water and air through so that no gutters, expansion joints or other interventions are needed and can be laid in an unbroken sequence up to the trunks of the trees. Any future work beneath the surface (on cables or pipes, for instance) will not leave any visible markings on the pavement because it can be seamlessly restored.

© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel

The ground creates the calm, even surface desired by the architect, so all attention can be directed to the brick walls with the names of the Holocaust victims. The colour of the semi-paved surface is a mix specially composed for the monument, and matches the colours of the bricks and the natural stone. In addition to the colour, accessibility and comfort were monitored and tested during the design process.

© Kees Hummel
© Kees Hummel

Project location

Address:Holocaust Memorial & Dutch Theater (Jewish Cultural Quarter), Plantage Middenlaan 24, 1018 DE Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About this office
Studio Libeskind
Office
Rijnboutt
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Public Space at Dutch Holocaust Memorial of Names / Rijnboutt + Studio Libeskind" 22 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968809/public-space-at-dutch-holocaust-memorial-of-names-rijnboutt-plus-studio-libeskind> ISSN 0719-8884

