We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Plumstead Centre / Hawkins\Brown

Plumstead Centre / Hawkins\Brown

Save this project
Plumstead Centre / Hawkins\Brown
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

© Jack Hobhouse© Jack Hobhouse© Jack Hobhouse© Jack Hobhouse+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
Plumstead, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Text description provided by the architects. Hawkins\Brown has transformed an under-used library building on Plumstead High Street into a combined centre that provides public cultural, leisure and sports facilities on behalf of the Royal Borough of Greenwich. New amenities include separate children’s and adults’ libraries, a café, flexible collaboration space, a gym and badminton court, and two large studios for performing arts, yoga, or exhibitions.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The completion of The Plumstead Centre marks the first phase of the Royal Borough of Greenwich’s Urban Framework for Plumstead. The collaborative approach to the project has been driven by a redefined purpose of the ‘local library’, bringing new life to the existing building and creating a new destination for the people of Plumstead.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The redevelopment of the Grade II listed Plumstead Library has preserved and enhanced the historic character of the existing library building, refurbishing the interior to bring it in line with modern standards and provide upgraded amenities throughout. A two-storey extension to the rear of the library building provides a home to new leisure facilities. At the threshold between old and new, a full-height glazed ‘box’ creates a new, level-access entrance that leads to an informal social space that emphasizes the building’s function as an open civic centre.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The extension has been constructed in the same materials as the library: brick, glass and metal are used to create a modern building that is sympathetic, but stylistically distinct from its neighbour. At the heart of the new building, the entrance and ‘book mountain’ provide an informal social setting for reading, working, or simply looking out across the rest of the building. The centre has been designed with openness and inclusiveness at its core, allowing users to look across the full length of the building, through the different spaces and activities, from one end to the other, welcoming all.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Many original features of the library were revealed during the strip-out of the existing buildings and the refurbishment has given them a new lease of life. Barrel-vaulted skylights in the upstairs studio, which were hidden away for over 70 years, have been opened up and now provide natural light within the flexible studio spaces. Original parquet flooring has been restored throughout the building, as has mosaic tiling in the main stairwell.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

As well as enhancing the library’s existing functions – with comfortable reading and working rooms and an increase in IT provision – Hawkins\Brown has opened the entirety of the listed building and extension to the public, when only 30% was previously accessible. Services are woven along the existing walls behind 253m of bespoke shelving, allowing the original architectural features to be celebrated.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Plumstead, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hawkins\Brown
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Plumstead Centre / Hawkins\Brown" 21 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968792/plumstead-centre-hawkins-brown> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream