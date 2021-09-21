We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is New York's Newest Glass Observation Deck

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is New York’s latest observation viewpoint, soon opening to the public on top of the KPF-designed tower. Featuring an observation deck, skyboxes, an all-glass elevator, complemented by a walk-through art installation, the entertainment space designed by Snøhetta provides visitors with a multisensory experience.

The 6000 square meters space, unfolding over four levels, will be accessible to the public starting October 21st. The idea of reflection is the central theme of the walk-through experience Transcendence, the first chapter of the art installation Air, designed by Kenzo Digital Immersive. Mixing sound, lighting and production design, the project creates a complex environment of mirrors and juxtapositions of elements, giving the impression of limitless space.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is an immersive and sensory space embracing the cityscape of New York. Between integrated art, sound and lighting, and the observatory’s expansive views, our approach to interior design allows visitors to understand their place in the larger city. - Anne-Rachel Schiffmann, Director of Snøhetta.

Related Article

KPF Reveals Design for New Office Tower in Manhattan

The SUMMIT provides visitors with various options for experience New York from an impressive height. Several sky boxes dubbed Levitation protrude from the envelope of the building, allowing users to step on a glass floor 324 meters above street level. An all-glass elevator takes viewers from the terrace level to the side of the building at 364 meters, making the spot “the highest viewpoint in midtown Manhattan”. The new attraction also features a lounge and a café, together with a terrace opening up on One Vanderbilt's south and west sides.

