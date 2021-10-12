We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Barrenechea House Extension / Cafeina Design

© Paul Renaud

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Extension
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: Cafeina Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  148
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paul Renaud
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal arises from a concept of a contemporary paradise evoked from an unusual discovery where the architecture while being peculiar, is feeding the imagination and providing a suitable space for relaxation and socialization.

© Paul Renaud

Located in the backyard of an existing family residence, the project offers a playful and social program that includes a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a sauna, an office, and a guest room.

© Paul Renaud
Section
Section
© Paul Renaud

The starting point of the design arises from the respect towards the existing trees, followed by the position of the pool, which aims to create an intimate social space at the back of the building. Subsequently, a raised platform creates the appearance of having a floating structure, while the sculptural columns imitate and frame the outline of the existing trees. Finally, the upper level functions as an observation platform, providing views of the surrounding trees of the adjacent nature reserve.

© Paul Renaud

The predominant use of raw clay bricks and their different arrangements originates from the intention of reappropriating and reinterpreting one of the most traditional building materials in the Santa Cruz area.

© Paul Renaud

Project gallery

Cafeina Design
Office

Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionBolivia
Cite: "Barrenechea House Extension / Cafeina Design" [Extensión de vivienda Barrenechea / Cafeina Design] 12 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968714/extension-de-vivienda-barrenechea-cafeina-design> ISSN 0719-8884

