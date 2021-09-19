Banema Store / Campos Costa Arquitetos

+ 20

Project Team: Pedro Campos Costa, Enrica Mazzon, Daniela Figueiredo, Marta Onofre

Client: Banema

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Banema concept store was designed to be a materials showroom and a design products store, in a single space that shares two very different activities with different products, rhythms and customers.

The space is organized along a piece of furniture that meanders through the space, designed from a module that is repeated, creating areas for sharing both activities, meeting spaces and exhibition niches.

The showroom’s display wall is continuous and takes advantage of the entire fulfillment of the store, allowing flexibility in organizing and the disposal of large products.