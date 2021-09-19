We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Banema Store / Campos Costa Arquitetos

Banema Store / Campos Costa Arquitetos

Banema Store / Campos Costa Arquitetos

© Francisco Nogueira

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store, Retail Interiors
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Campos Costa Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hi-Macs, CLEAF
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The Banema concept store was designed to be a materials showroom and a design products store, in a single space that shares two very different activities with different products, rhythms and customers. 

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan
Plan
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The space is organized along a piece of furniture that meanders through the space, designed from a module that is repeated, creating areas for sharing both activities, meeting spaces and exhibition niches. 

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Axo
Axo
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The showroom’s display wall is continuous and takes advantage of the entire fulfillment of the store, allowing flexibility in organizing and the disposal of large products.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project location

Lisboa, Portugal

Campos Costa Arquitetos
