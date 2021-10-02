M Stand Store / Dazhou And Associates

Save this picture! in ambiguous light. Image © Bian Lin

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Save this picture! gazebo on the plaza. Image © Bian Lin

Open-up

A Coffee shop should be a part of public life.In the original condition, the shop was separated from the adjacent plaza by an advertising wall. Intentionally, we wanted to created a secluded and open place, like a gazebo standing on the plaza, naturally attracting people into its shelter. So we removed the advertising wall and used the canopy to create an in-between space, making all the facades transparent.

Save this picture! the open facade. Image © Bian Lin

Save this picture! space layer by layer. Image © Bian Lin

Ambiguous

We are always trying to catch a moment of tranquility through material and light in the dazzling commercial environment. The black metal grids present a solid feeling of touching while cut the light into pieces, creating a visual ambiguity. The luminous ceiling spreads the light evenly, blurring inside and outside, as if people are bathing in sunlight through woods and leaves.

Save this picture! space divided by walls and beams. Image © Bian Lin

Save this picture! totally open to the plaza. Image © Bian Lin

Scenery in between

While the ‘beams’ divide the space, the ‘short walls’ make the space homogeneous and flowing. The exterior landscape is divided into fragments so each piece of space enjoys its unique view. The flowing plan attracts people to explore the mystery of the space, and the concealed scenery varies as they walk both inside and outside the store.

Save this picture! scenery between the gaps. Image © Bian Lin

Save this picture! metal grid walls. Image © Bian Lin

After the opening, we found that customers often take a tour in the space before choosing their favorite seats and enjoying a cup of coffee in the blurry light. Children are more sensitive than adults and they like