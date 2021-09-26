We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. China
  5. Travelers Container Hostel / Qishe Architectural Design Office

Travelers Container Hostel / Qishe Architectural Design Office

Save this project
Travelers Container Hostel / Qishe Architectural Design Office

© Relight Photography© Relight Photography© Relight Photography© Relight Photography+ 56

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hostel
Jinan, China
  • Design Team:Guodan Fang, Meng Li, Yaolin Yue, Yujiao Zhao
  • Collaborator:ASIAWING Design Center
  • City:Jinan
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, the theme camp of the traveler’s post--"Animal Home" in the Wild World Jinan, will be opened to the public. this theme camp is designed for exploring and discovering nature, the buildings as the same as small boxes scattered in the nature of the forest. The theme camp occupies a total area of 4 hectares. It is located to the west of the Wild World Jinan, besides the banks of the picturesque Wangyun Lake.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

This project currently has two themed container camps-- the specialty restaurants and the open event venues, which makes it a good place for group activities, camping, and summer bonfire parties.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

In this advantaged natural environment, the first problem to be solved is how to minimize the impact of the building on the natural ecological environment, in order to better connect the surrounding animal and botanical parks, and stimulate people's interest and a sense of joy to experience here. At the same time, the owner also put forward a proposition composition about building materials to the designers--to build container-style buildings and rationally use the owner's over 100 containers.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

The qualified propositions inspired the designers' creative inspiration. The design team made in-depth analysis and research on the Container Architecture. The initial plans mostly tried to focus on the splicing and construction of containers to build an interesting space. However, they are not much different from other projects. As a result, designers began to start with the macroscopic point of view: the unique theme of the "Wild Animal Kingdom". At the same time, the design team explored the other characteristics of the container "closed box space", "colorful", " children's favorite toy blocks". Therefore, the theme of "New Animal House in the forest" has emerged gradually.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

Building a colorful themed container rooms in a camp by a lake is undoubtedly a very attractive activity. Therefore, from the "Animal World", we have refined the colorful and distinctive animals: "Pink-Flamingos", "Yellow-Tiger", "Gray-Elephant", "Dark Blue-Snow Wolf" and "Black and White-Panda". Designers seem to have returned to their childhood and fully carry forward "the spirit of play". which can also arouse the excitement of the participants in the adventure. Like playing toy blocks, the containers are combined into independent and abstract animal modules.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

Also, the master plan is going to abandon Traditional planning thinking and explore new ways of planning. The independent "animals" live in groups according to their preferences and organize them in a free space layout, become the groups of special theme parks, such as "The Panda Restaurant", " The Bird Camp", "The Lucky Elephant Camp", "The Tiger Camp", "The Wolf Camp", and so on. Each unit will be based on the distribution of natural landscape, orderly scattered in space，and connected by road in the park.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

After completing the overall design, the designer returned to thinking about the origin of the design and found that this was not only a design, which had been completed in playing but also a new attempt at green buildings and prefabricated buildings:
• Flexibility. The flexibility of combination, construction flexibility, and application flexibility.
• Modularity. The prefabricated module can well achieve the requirements of "peak carbon dioxide emissions", " carbon neutrality" and "sustainable development".
• People-oriented. They have good daylight conditions. Different types of light can be introduced into the room.
• Reliable solution. Design with recyclable materials and disassembly strategy.
• Get close to nature, integrate into nature, and protect nature.
• Variety of colors, simple appearance.
• Easy to play, explore the joy of venues and spaces.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography
Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

In the design concept of natural ecology, we strive to create a wonderful dialogue between "small buildings" and "great nature", and try to make a new experience of "coming from nature and going to ecology". Therefore, we wanner to bring all users a unique accommodation experience.

Save this picture!
© Relight Photography
© Relight Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jinan, Shandong, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Qishe Architectural Design Office
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelChina
Cite: "Travelers Container Hostel / Qishe Architectural Design Office" 26 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968669/travelers-container-hostel-qishe-architectural-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Relight Photography

行者驿站集装箱民宿 / 栖舍建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream