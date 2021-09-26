Travelers Container Hostel / Qishe Architectural Design Office

+ 56

Design Team: Guodan Fang, Meng Li, Yaolin Yue, Yujiao Zhao

Collaborator: ASIAWING Design Center

City: Jinan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, the theme camp of the traveler’s post--"Animal Home" in the Wild World Jinan, will be opened to the public. this theme camp is designed for exploring and discovering nature, the buildings as the same as small boxes scattered in the nature of the forest. The theme camp occupies a total area of 4 hectares. It is located to the west of the Wild World Jinan, besides the banks of the picturesque Wangyun Lake.

This project currently has two themed container camps-- the specialty restaurants and the open event venues, which makes it a good place for group activities, camping, and summer bonfire parties.

In this advantaged natural environment, the first problem to be solved is how to minimize the impact of the building on the natural ecological environment, in order to better connect the surrounding animal and botanical parks, and stimulate people's interest and a sense of joy to experience here. At the same time, the owner also put forward a proposition composition about building materials to the designers--to build container-style buildings and rationally use the owner's over 100 containers.

The qualified propositions inspired the designers' creative inspiration. The design team made in-depth analysis and research on the Container Architecture. The initial plans mostly tried to focus on the splicing and construction of containers to build an interesting space. However, they are not much different from other projects. As a result, designers began to start with the macroscopic point of view: the unique theme of the "Wild Animal Kingdom". At the same time, the design team explored the other characteristics of the container "closed box space", "colorful", " children's favorite toy blocks". Therefore, the theme of "New Animal House in the forest" has emerged gradually.

Building a colorful themed container rooms in a camp by a lake is undoubtedly a very attractive activity. Therefore, from the "Animal World", we have refined the colorful and distinctive animals: "Pink-Flamingos", "Yellow-Tiger", "Gray-Elephant", "Dark Blue-Snow Wolf" and "Black and White-Panda". Designers seem to have returned to their childhood and fully carry forward "the spirit of play". which can also arouse the excitement of the participants in the adventure. Like playing toy blocks, the containers are combined into independent and abstract animal modules.

Also, the master plan is going to abandon Traditional planning thinking and explore new ways of planning. The independent "animals" live in groups according to their preferences and organize them in a free space layout, become the groups of special theme parks, such as "The Panda Restaurant", " The Bird Camp", "The Lucky Elephant Camp", "The Tiger Camp", "The Wolf Camp", and so on. Each unit will be based on the distribution of natural landscape, orderly scattered in space，and connected by road in the park.

After completing the overall design, the designer returned to thinking about the origin of the design and found that this was not only a design, which had been completed in playing but also a new attempt at green buildings and prefabricated buildings:

• Flexibility. The flexibility of combination, construction flexibility, and application flexibility.

• Modularity. The prefabricated module can well achieve the requirements of "peak carbon dioxide emissions", " carbon neutrality" and "sustainable development".

• People-oriented. They have good daylight conditions. Different types of light can be introduced into the room.

• Reliable solution. Design with recyclable materials and disassembly strategy.

• Get close to nature, integrate into nature, and protect nature.

• Variety of colors, simple appearance.

• Easy to play, explore the joy of venues and spaces.

In the design concept of natural ecology, we strive to create a wonderful dialogue between "small buildings" and "great nature", and try to make a new experience of "coming from nature and going to ecology". Therefore, we wanner to bring all users a unique accommodation experience.