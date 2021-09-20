Açaípark / Dezembro Arquitetos

+ 24

Restaurant • Ilhabela, Brazil Architects: Dezembro Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 431 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz



Lead Architects: Marcos Bresser e Thiago Maurelio

Text description provided by the architects. Açaí is a typical Brazilian fruit, usually served cold in an ice cream-like texture. It is very popular among Brazilians. This particular Açaí Store is located in Ilhabela, a beautiful Brazilian Island by the coast of São Paulo. Besides Açaí, other goods such as juices and takeaway snacks will be served.

With a low budget, the client’s objective was to transform an old garage into a place not only aimed at tourists, but built for and by the growing local population, that suffers with high priced restaurants and stores singularly focused on the tourist season.

With this in our mind, the objective was to use low cost materials, with as few layers as possible. Bare construction blocks, roof sheets and a wooden structure are the main composition of what will essentially become a roof with a counter underneath. A simple protection from the sun and rain, open to the street, stripped of fancy looking materials. An open invitation to the locals. To appease the strong sun and fill the space with light, not only is the roof entirely painted in white, but two openings in translucent roof sheets make way for ventilation and diffused sun light. At last, but not least, a light purple color appears in all metallic details. Not as dark as the Açaí purple, this color stands out among the neighboring stores and reaches out to a summery and fruity feeling.