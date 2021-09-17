Building C3 / Peter Besley

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. I designed this building as one of a cluster of 16 buildings by various architects at the Design District, in North Greenwich. The building provides naturally lit and vented floor space for the creative industries, and includes a double-height bar/restaurant at ground floor which spills out to the main square. The ribbed white elevations are undulating, playing with the light and form. Internally the curves allow people to be part of an open plan space but also nestle into a “bay”, complete with views into the narrow lanes and courtyards of the District.

A simple plan belies an architecturally complex relationship between the undulating walls, inclined roof, and rectilinear core. Openings are cut as precise rectangles in the vertically reeded white facade. The meeting of the wall and roof geometries produces a playful eave line to the sky. The irregular form of the architecture, and omnidirectional nature of the elevations, lends the building the sense of being a found object.