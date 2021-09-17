We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Building C3 / Peter Besley

Building C3 / Peter Besley

Building C3 / Peter Besley

  Curated by Clara Ott
Commercial Architecture
London, United Kingdom
  Architects: Peter Besley
  Area:  1500
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Ståle Eriksen
© Ståle Eriksen

Text description provided by the architects. I designed this building as one of a cluster of 16 buildings by various architects at the Design District, in North Greenwich. The building provides naturally lit and vented floor space for the creative industries, and includes a double-height bar/restaurant at ground floor which spills out to the main square. The ribbed white elevations are undulating, playing with the light and form. Internally the curves allow people to be part of an open plan space but also nestle into a “bay”, complete with views into the narrow lanes and courtyards of the District.

© Ståle Eriksen
Plan
Plan
© Ståle Eriksen

A simple plan belies an architecturally complex relationship between the undulating walls, inclined roof, and rectilinear core. Openings are cut as precise rectangles in the vertically reeded white facade. The meeting of the wall and roof geometries produces a playful eave line to the sky. The irregular form of the architecture, and omnidirectional nature of the elevations, lends the building the sense of being a found object.

© Ståle Eriksen

Project location

London, United Kingdom

