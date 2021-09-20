We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Embassy
  4. Brazil
  5. General Consulate of Portugal in Rio de Janeiro / Campos Costa Arquitetos

General Consulate of Portugal in Rio de Janeiro / Campos Costa Arquitetos

Save this project
General Consulate of Portugal in Rio de Janeiro / Campos Costa Arquitetos

© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Embassy
Botafogo, Brazil
  • Architects: Campos Costa Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CASAIS BRASIL, RESINAS CASTRO
  • Project Team:Pedro Campos Costa, Daniela Figueiredo, Duarte Santo, Katarzyna Augustyniak, Francesca Nafissi, Marianne Ullmann, André Luiz PInto
  • Client:Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros
  • City:Botafogo
  • Country:Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new General Consulate of Portugal was planned as an extension of Saint Clemente’s Palace in Rio de Janeiro. Benefiting from a spacious site and a valuable location, the new volume introduces itself into the pre-existing historical structure. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The design process required a great consideration for the pre-existence and a well-balanced relationship between the prevailing and the implemented building.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The simple volume of the extension stays modest, covered with a green roof visible from the terrace of the Palace. The new building reveals its strong identity in the entrance patio, finished with ceramic tiles, as well as in the interior spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Here, the oblique faces that compose the ceiling emphasize the central patios, responsible for filling the building with natural light. A sequence of three patios of this nature forms a core around which all the functions are organized.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

This type of solution ensures a good thermal behavior of the structure. In addition, the openings in the patios allow natural ventilation and regulate the direct exposure to sun light. Moreover, the green roof forms a thick and natural insulation layer that helps avoiding an overheating of the building.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. São Clemente, 347 - Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22260-001, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Campos Costa Arquitetos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentEmbassyBrazil
Cite: "General Consulate of Portugal in Rio de Janeiro / Campos Costa Arquitetos" [Consulado Geral de Portugal no Rio de Janeiro / Campos Costa Arquitetos] 20 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968565/general-consulate-of-portugal-in-rio-de-janeiro-campos-costa-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream