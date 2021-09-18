We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Juniper House Fire Island / Paul Coughlin Annie Scheel Architects

Juniper House Fire Island / Paul Coughlin Annie Scheel Architects

Save this project
Juniper House Fire Island / Paul Coughlin Annie Scheel Architects

© Matthew Carbone Photography© Matthew Carbone Photography© Matthew Carbone Photography© Matthew Carbone Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential
Fire Island, United States
  • Architects:Paul Coughlin Annie Scheel Architects
  • City:Fire Island
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone Photography
© Matthew Carbone Photography

Text description provided by the architects. This Fire Island summer house is located in the Seaview community of Fire Island. Our concept for the architecture was to create a corner building to frame outside space, as an extension of the inside. The "L" shape of the house creates a private enclave of exterior space to celebrate the cherished indoor-outdoor experience of Fire Island. A green buffer surrounds the other 2 edges of the site. Planning of the square site required a precise arrangement of the house, pool, and sanitary system coverage. Primarily, the house and pool are positioned on the site to take advantage of the sun, wind, and views of both ocean and bay. This configuration also allows the house to wrap the pool and deck as a privacy barrier from the adjacent public walk.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone Photography
© Matthew Carbone Photography
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone Photography
© Matthew Carbone Photography

Functionally, the first floor is split at the entry into a south-facing living dining and kitchen zone, and a west-facing guest wing. Bedrooms and a den are located on the second floor. A two-and-a-half-story vestibule and open stair draw the eye up to skylights framing the blue sky. A modest roof deck allows for unobstructed ocean and sunset views. The house sits high above the sand allowing for a dramatic ramp to the main entry, a traditional fire island element. Carbonized wood siding protects against harsh fire island weather and achieves a successful modern wood house aesthetic, aligned with the traditional Fire Island cladding. The black siding canvas allows cuts, voids, and punches to be composed with windows, recesses, and overhangs hinting at the program inside.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone Photography
© Matthew Carbone Photography
Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone Photography
© Matthew Carbone Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Fire Island, New York, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Paul Coughlin Annie Scheel Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialUnited States
Cite: "Juniper House Fire Island / Paul Coughlin Annie Scheel Architects" 18 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968564/juniper-house-fire-island-paul-coughlin-annie-scheel-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream