We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. France
  5. Le Refuge KE01 / Gayet Roger Architects

Le Refuge KE01 / Gayet Roger Architects

Save this project
Le Refuge KE01 / Gayet Roger Architects

© Pascal Leopold© Pascal Leopold© Pascal Leopold© Pascal Leopold+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Tréflez, France
  • Architects: Gayet-Roger Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  79
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pascal Leopold
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Falu Rödfärg, Novatop, Charnwood, Internorm TIMBER-ALUMINIUM WINDOWS, TECHNO PIEUX
  • Lead Architects: Aldric Gayet & Anne Gayet
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the dunes of Keremma in Brittany (France), in the North Finstere region, in the middle of a wooded area with tall cypress trees protecting it from the sea winds, this small wooden house on stilts seeks to blend into the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

Designed as a warm, friendly and functional refuge, the interior space is reduced to the essential and leaves no room for the superfluous, while offering great flexibility of use and accommodation. The simple and asymmetrical volumetry is directly linked to the interior spaces that shape it and to the use of all available volume up to the roof slopes.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

The house and the wooden terrace are placed on metal piles forming a piling 1.20 m above the natural ground, both to meet the site's flooding constraints, as it is located in a medium risk zone for marine submersion, and to preserve the natural topography of the land and the existing vegetation. A wooden footbridge to the east connects the entrance of the house to the small path leading to the beach.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

The house is built entirely of solid wood panels (CLT), insulated from the outside with blown-in cellulose wadding and cladded with rough sawn wood strips painted Falun black. The spruce panels are left exposed on the inside and used for the partitioning and the integrated fittings (benches, worktops, shelves and table). The four bedrooms are designed as cabins, with a storage area on one side and a full-width wooden bench on the other, each capable of accommodating two single mattresses.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

The openings are positioned with particular attention to the views and uses they offer. A large fixed window to the south frames the landscape from the corner bench, a place for relaxation and contemplation; the bay window to the west disappears into the wall to extend the space of the main room onto the terrace, with no limit between inside and outside. The bedroom windows provide light and small frames on the outside at pillow height when lying down. At night, the house disappears into darkness; only the illuminated windows appear, like hanging lanterns.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold
Save this picture!
© Pascal Leopold
© Pascal Leopold

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gayet-Roger Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Le Refuge KE01 / Gayet Roger Architects" 17 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968559/le-refuge-ke01-gayet-roger-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream