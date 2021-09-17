Le Refuge KE01 / Gayet Roger Architects

+ 33

City: Tréflez

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the dunes of Keremma in Brittany (France), in the North Finstere region, in the middle of a wooded area with tall cypress trees protecting it from the sea winds, this small wooden house on stilts seeks to blend into the surrounding landscape.

Designed as a warm, friendly and functional refuge, the interior space is reduced to the essential and leaves no room for the superfluous, while offering great flexibility of use and accommodation. The simple and asymmetrical volumetry is directly linked to the interior spaces that shape it and to the use of all available volume up to the roof slopes.

The house and the wooden terrace are placed on metal piles forming a piling 1.20 m above the natural ground, both to meet the site's flooding constraints, as it is located in a medium risk zone for marine submersion, and to preserve the natural topography of the land and the existing vegetation. A wooden footbridge to the east connects the entrance of the house to the small path leading to the beach.

The house is built entirely of solid wood panels (CLT), insulated from the outside with blown-in cellulose wadding and cladded with rough sawn wood strips painted Falun black. The spruce panels are left exposed on the inside and used for the partitioning and the integrated fittings (benches, worktops, shelves and table). The four bedrooms are designed as cabins, with a storage area on one side and a full-width wooden bench on the other, each capable of accommodating two single mattresses.

The openings are positioned with particular attention to the views and uses they offer. A large fixed window to the south frames the landscape from the corner bench, a place for relaxation and contemplation; the bay window to the west disappears into the wall to extend the space of the main room onto the terrace, with no limit between inside and outside. The bedroom windows provide light and small frames on the outside at pillow height when lying down. At night, the house disappears into darkness; only the illuminated windows appear, like hanging lanterns.