JSL House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Houses • Paraty, Brazil Architects: Bernardes Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Di Mármore

Architecture: Bernardes Arquitetura

Interior Design: Bernardes Arquitetura

Team: Thiago Bernardes, Marcia Santoro, Camila Tariki, Giovanna Queiroz, Mariana Cohen, Felipe Coimbra, Fernanda Morais, Leemin Tang, Augusto Piccoli

Air Conditioning: Logiprojetc

Construction Company: Paraty Engenharia

Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Zamaro

Industrial Kitchen Design Office: Leicht

Concrete Structure: Leão Engenheiros Associados

Landscape Design: Cenário Paisagismo

Lighting Design: Lightworks

City: Paraty

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential condominium in Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro, a few meters away from the beach, the JSL House was designed from the idea of connection - visual, privileging the view to the sea; and living and leisure spaces.

Arriving from the street, the visitor is faced with the steel volume carefully arranged on the landscaping with tropical species. On the left side, a triangular pergola, ingeniously created from the extension of the steel beams protects the garage between the garden.

Entering the residence, a lowered area with traditional height is later surpassed by the double-height, from the structural steel mesh.

At the perimeter of the entire residence, metal extenders are attached directly to the beams, where fixed brises Soleil of the same material are installed, perpendicular to the bedrooms and gourmet area. These receive gray paint, following the same finish as the structure and frames. This solution enables thermal comfort from the shading of the social area, which, in addition to the generous opening of the window frames, contributes to abundant natural ventilation.

The living receives wooden slats on the walls that also cover the ceiling of the lowered area of the hall and dining room, bringing comfort. In the same pattern, access doors to the TV room and service areas are mimicked. At the double height of the living room, a large fixed glass next to the checkered mesh brise allows seeing the vegetation, protecting it from exposure to the sun, like a veil.

In furniture and accessories, typically beach textures are reimagined in a contemporary way. Sofa and armchairs are finished in linen, while the rug is made of sisal. At the end of the dining room, a screen made of sailor rope.

Entrance hall, living, and dining rooms become balconies when their frames are open to the gourmet area and the pool. Integrating the spaces, the same materials of the interior are used in the external floor and wall of the barbecue grill. On the roof, an awning with an electronic opening can be opened or closed.

At the center of the living room, the steel staircase connects the private areas to the ground floor. Above the hall, the home office allows a certain visual permeability directly to the beach from white metallic fins. In the bedrooms, sliding frames from floor to ceiling can be completely opened, which together with the colorless glass railing and breezes, bring the breeze and the blue of the horizon to the interior. The bedding follows a pattern of beach colors and textures, such as navy blue, ocher, and nautical striped pattern, and the headboard receives the same wood used on the ground floor.