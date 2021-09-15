MT House / Urban Praxis

+ 29

Houses • Thailand Architects: Urban Praxis

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 340 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: L&E Manufacturing , Trusol , V.N Steel



Lighting Design: L&E

Design Team: Suchada Kasemap, Attapon Chujit

Structural Engineer: Supol Techanakara

Mep Engineer: Thirachart Channgam

Ee Engineer: Narongrit Thammapradit

Architects: Urban Praxis

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The sincere exposure of architecture, structure, and construction details as an aesthetic of the space is designed as a reflection of the simple lifestyle and personality of the owner, a retiree who is an architectural design enthusiast from Hong Kong. He wishes to spend his peaceful retirement in tranquility Chiang Mai (The Northern of Thailand), which is different from his entire life in an ultra-high density flat. MT house is a low-budget project with limited skill and knowledge of local workmanship.

Sustainable living with nature is the main concern in relation to countryside neighbourhoods. All rooms are designed to have natural light and ventilation with full-height windows. Main functions including kitchen and two bedrooms are located on the ground floor in proximity to the garden. The sculptural stairway is strategically located in the center of the simple layout. The characteristic of Sala, the Thai traditional open pavilion, is introduced for the upper floor living area to observe a panoramic view. All furniture can also be rearranged to suit flexible activities. Most of them are upcycling furniture, wood carving from local wood waste.

The structure, the long-span exposed roof truss is applied to achieve the open plan. The interlocking folding pitched roof form reduces rain gutters to minimize future maintenance issues due to the Monsoon season. All louvers between each roof pitch work for heat reduction. Dwellers can retreat into a natural ventilated atmosphere in the harsh summer of a tropical country.