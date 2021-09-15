We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

MT House / Urban Praxis

MT House / Urban Praxis

© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thailand
  • Architects: Urban Praxis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: L&E Manufacturing, Trusol, V.N Steel
  • Lighting Design: L&E
  • Design Team:Suchada Kasemap, Attapon Chujit
  • Structural Engineer:Supol Techanakara
  • Mep Engineer:Thirachart Channgam
  • Ee Engineer:Narongrit Thammapradit
  • Architects:Urban Praxis
  • Country:Thailand
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn

Text description provided by the architects. The sincere exposure of architecture, structure, and construction details as an aesthetic of the space is designed as a reflection of the simple lifestyle and personality of the owner, a retiree who is an architectural design enthusiast from Hong Kong. He wishes to spend his peaceful retirement in tranquility Chiang Mai (The Northern of Thailand), which is different from his entire life in an ultra-high density flat. MT house is a low-budget project with limited skill and knowledge of local workmanship.

© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn

Sustainable living with nature is the main concern in relation to countryside neighbourhoods. All rooms are designed to have natural light and ventilation with full-height windows. Main functions including kitchen and two bedrooms are located on the ground floor in proximity to the garden.  The sculptural stairway is strategically located in the center of the simple layout. The characteristic of Sala, the Thai traditional open pavilion, is introduced for the upper floor living area to observe a panoramic view. All furniture can also be rearranged to suit flexible activities. Most of them are upcycling furniture, wood carving from local wood waste.

© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn

The structure, the long-span exposed roof truss is applied to achieve the open plan.  The interlocking folding pitched roof form reduces rain gutters to minimize future maintenance issues due to the Monsoon season. All louvers between each roof pitch work for heat reduction. Dwellers can retreat into a natural ventilated atmosphere in the harsh summer of a tropical country.

© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn
© Boonyanuch Tanwattanadamneurn

