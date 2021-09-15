On Salone del Mobile 2021, the Democratization of Design and Environmental Qualities: In Conversation with Stefano Boeri

Salone is the most important furniture event in the world, strongly connected to the city and the design culture. This year we are seeing a new expanded format to mark the 60th anniversary of Salone del Mobile, titled "SuperSalone", a prequel to the 2022 edition, with a very accentuated focus on the materiality and the sustainable aspect.

Managing to put together the physical and the digital, in order to make the event more accessible for the world, Salone ran during the first week of September, at the Rho Fiera. During these design days, ArchDaily had the chance to speak with the curator, Stefano Boeri, discussing this very special edition, the relationship between the city of Milano and Salone, the democratization of design as well as the environmental quality in his projects around the world.

Stating that “we need to confirm our presence”, Stefano Boeri explained the need for this edition, regardless of the 2022 Salone happening in April next year. Bringing up the idea of democratic design, this year sees a fixed display format for all the brands. Other than the event itself, Boeri also shared his latest projects in progress in Milano that take on the challenge of regenerating the city. From Mexico to Shenzhen, the architect known for his approach with forests and for his interventions’ environmental quality, has a similar vision but with contextual results. From architecture, interiors to urban design and landscape, the office tackles countless scales, considering the multidisciplinarity of the field itself.

