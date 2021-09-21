We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Japan
  5. Shimotsuma Junior High School / MIKAMI Architects

Shimotsuma Junior High School / MIKAMI Architects

Save this project
Shimotsuma Junior High School / MIKAMI Architects

© Koji Horiuchi© Koji Horiuchi© Koji Horiuchi© Koji Horiuchi+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Schools
Shimotsuma, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

Text description provided by the architects. Conventional words like “heart of the region” suit this school well. As a school at the heart of the Shimotsuma municipal area, it is also the alma mater of many people who make up the core of locals in the city. Shimotsuma City is also characterized by the nearby Lake Sanuma and beyond that, the two peaks of Shihō Tsukuba (Mount Tsukuba) can be seen.

Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi
Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

The school building was made into three layers in a straight line. The building is over 100 meters in length. The first layer is an annex with an imaginary boundary formed by thin pillars lined up at 1.8-meter intervals and the third layer is segmented into three protruding concrete masses.

Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

The second layer was hollowed out to emphasize the straight line between the main entrance, Lake Sanuma, and Mount Tsukuba and create an axis.

Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi
Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan
Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

An entrance was built under the gable on the west side of the school building facing the front road and a large folded-plate roof spans overhead. While it serves to welcome students every morning, its installation also integrates the existing gymnasium.

Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi
Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

However, even now the large roof is hidden by the shadow of the gymnasium. But, the true value of the roof will become apparent once the gymnasium is gone.

Save this picture!
© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:38-1 Nagatsuka Oto, Shimotsuma City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MIKAMI Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsJapan
Cite: "Shimotsuma Junior High School / MIKAMI Architects" 21 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968519/shimotsuma-junior-high-school-mikami-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Koji Horiuchi

下妻市立下妻中学 / 三上建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream