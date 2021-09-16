Castro House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

+ 17

Houses • Brazil Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 584 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: JGV Engenharia , N.didini , Olaria Galiotti , Soal



Lead Architect: Giuliana Fenocchi

Illustration: Herbert Anthony

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Castro House appears as the conception of a project that join brutalism with modern New York architecture.

The project consists of two distinct levels that separate the social area open to an internal garden with a swimming pool, and the private area where the bedrooms and the main entrance are located, which hides the client's personal universe with a monolithic façade in exposed concrete.

The choice of bricks, concrete and a metallic structure reinforces the client's desire for their residence to be a large “man cave” together with the brutalist ideal that maintains Castro House with an austere aspect, which receives a counterpoint of color from the vegetation and the copper panel.