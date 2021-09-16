Castro House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  584
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JGV Engenharia, N.didini, Olaria Galiotti, Soal
  • Lead Architect: Giuliana Fenocchi
  • Illustration:Herbert Anthony
  • Country:Brazil
© Leonardo Finotti
Text description provided by the architects. Castro House appears as the conception of a project that join brutalism with modern New York architecture.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
The project consists of two distinct levels that separate the social area open to an internal garden with a swimming pool, and the private area where the bedrooms and the main entrance are located, which hides the client's personal universe with a monolithic façade in exposed concrete.

Elevation
Elevation
The choice of bricks, concrete and a metallic structure reinforces the client's desire for their residence to be a large “man cave” together with the brutalist ideal that maintains Castro House with an austere aspect, which receives a counterpoint of color from the vegetation and the copper panel.

© Leonardo Finotti
