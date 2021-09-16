We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Home Gardens: Residential Projects That Embrace Agriculture

Since before the first industrial revolution, sociologists, historians, and urban planners have been addressing the relationship between the city and the countryside, but this debate has become more pressing nowadays with the spread of megacities, typically with a population of more than 10 million people. With more and more people living in urban areas, it is imperative to think of solutions for food production within cities, thereby making cities more independent from rural areas, which have historically been responsible for the supply of food to the entire planet.

The idea that cities will become self-sufficient in food production in the near future is both unrealistic and naive. Nevertheless, small initiatives such as urban gardens, either at home or public gardens run by the community, might be a good starting point for a much bigger change in the future. Or perhaps they simply represent a desire to return to one's roots and achieve a slightly slower lifestyle.

Courtesy of TAA DESIGNPhoto © M. Ifran NurdinPhoto © Ivo Tavares StudioPhoto © Philippe Ruault+ 17

Here are some examples of home gardens that may inspire you to build a closer relationship with your food and where it comes from.

Riverbank House / Wilson Architects

Photo © Alex Chomicz
Photo © Alex Chomicz

Zero House / Tenio

Photo © AWESOME
Photo © AWESOME

Re.canto House / Arquitetura27

Photo © Felipe Araujo
Photo © Felipe Araujo

Jacupiranga House / CR2 Arquitetura

Photo © Fran Parente
Photo © Fran Parente

House in Akashi / arbol

Photo © Yasunori Shimomura
Photo © Yasunori Shimomura

Hoa's House / H.2

Photo © Quang Dam
Photo © Quang Dam

Golgota House / Floret Arquitectura

Photo © Ivo Tavares Studio
Photo © Ivo Tavares Studio

Veranda House / sigit.kusumawijaya

Photo © M. Ifran Nurdin
Photo © M. Ifran Nurdin

Maison + Agence / Hérard & da Costa

Photo © Philippe Ruault
Photo © Philippe Ruault

The Red Roof / TAA DESIGN

Courtesy of TAA DESIGN
Courtesy of TAA DESIGN

Las Mercedes House-Workshop / Lukas Fúster

Photo © Lauro Rocha
Photo © Lauro Rocha

Thang House / VTN Architects

Photo © Hiroyuki Oki
Photo © Hiroyuki Oki

RA House / lb+mr

Photo © Favaro Jr.
Photo © Favaro Jr.

Grená House / Nommo Arquitetos

Photo © Eduardo Macarios
Photo © Eduardo Macarios

Gadi House / PMA madhushala

Photo © Hemant Patil
Photo © Hemant Patil

Terracotta House / Austin Maynard Architects

Photo © Derek Swalwell
Photo © Derek Swalwell

This article is part of the ArchDaily series Ideas For Your Home, in which we explore subjects related to domestic life through tips, solutions, and ideas to improve your home. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Home Gardens: Residential Projects That Embrace Agriculture" [Hortas residenciais: projetos que trazem a agricultura para dentro de casa] 16 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968478/home-gardens-residential-projects-that-embrace-agriculture> ISSN 0719-8884

