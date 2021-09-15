We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. KCAP Reveals Updated Designs for Mixed-Use Development in Seoul

KCAP Reveals Updated Designs for Mixed-Use Development in Seoul

Save this article
KCAP Reveals Updated Designs for Mixed-Use Development in Seoul

KCAP revealed an updated design for the Sewoon Grounds project in Seoul, a redevelopment plan to transform the district into a sustainable mixed-use area. The winning design of an international competition in 2017, intended to regenerate the 'Sewoon District 4' area of the city, the project aims to enhance the urban fabric while also integrating the existing built heritage and urban industry. KCAP's proposal generates a multi-layered scheme that builds on the successive layers of architecture and culture accumulated in time.

Courtesy of KCAPCourtesy of KCAPCourtesy of KCAPCourtesy of KCAP+ 8

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KCAP
Courtesy of KCAP

Blending cultural heritage and future urban aspirations, the proposal's massing creates a dialogue with the surrounding context and the site's existing structures. The latter are preserved and included in the redevelopment plan, as is the case of the neighbouring mixed-use complex 'Sewoon Sangga (Arcade)', "a testimonial of modern Korean architecture" designed by architect Kim Swoo-Geun, in the late 60s.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KCAP
Courtesy of KCAP

 The project is designed around ideas of flexibility and modulation, ensuring the future adaptability of the scheme. As such, the design recreates the "Seoul grid" visible in the existing street network. Comprising offices, retail, housing and urban industry, the project fosters an industrial eco-system while also supporting anchor activities. The building features connections to the existing Sewoon Arcade, and a publicly accessible roof will ensure views towards the Jongmyo UNESCO heritage site.

Related Article

KCAP Designs Gouda Station Mixed-Use Tower in the Netherlands

Hyeri Park, an associate partner at KCAP, expressed that the proposal evolved from "a demolition-based redevelopment into regeneration and urban transformation with the least social risk". The balance between the existing and the new urban agglomeration is also apparent in the exhibition level showcasing the archaeological relics of the site.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KCAP
Courtesy of KCAP

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "KCAP Reveals Updated Designs for Mixed-Use Development in Seoul" 15 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968468/kcap-reveals-updated-designs-for-mixed-use-development-in-seoul> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream